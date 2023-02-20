Snap up 120 Free Spins and 25 Free Bets With the Latest Juicy Stakes Promos

Check out the hottest offers this week

It's open season on promos at Juicy Stakes Casino for all February, and two new offers have been unleashed for this week. Whether you prefer slots or table games, Juicy's got you covered with a stash of free spins and free bets on top quality games from leading providers.

If you're a slot lover, we recommend kicking the week off with the Master Spins Special!, running between the 20th and the 28th of February. Collect two rounds of free spins on fast-paced Betsoft slots when you make a qualifying deposit. Mastercard users get even more for their money, with exclusive sets of extra free spins. There are a total of 120 free spins up for grabs, giving you a top shot at a winning week. Get 30 Free Spins (or 45 with Mastercard) on Take the Kingdom when you deposit $25 and input the promo code TAKEMASTER. And you can turn up the heat even higher with 60 Free Spins (or 75 with Mastercard) on Back to Venus when you deposit $50 and input the promo code VENUSCARD.

Hear that sound? It's free bets on the world's greatest table game calling. On the very same day, Juicy Stakes launches the Blackjack Free Bets promo, where 25 bets worth $2 each are there for the taking. It couldn't be easier to take your seat and put your favorite blackjack strategy to the test. All you have to do is log in to your Juicy Stakes account, click over to the Tangente tab in the casino section and launch the Blackjack 21 game. 25 free bets will be automatically added to your account, so all you need to do next is hit, stand, double, or split.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: "Juicy Stakes Casino sets itself apart from the competition by consistently delivering quality promotions that genuinely reward our players.

February has been a whirlwind of excitement, covering all types of games to meet the full spectrum of player demand. We're thrilled to continue to reward our customers with our newest wave of free spin and free bet offers."

ENDS

Editor's notes:

About Juicy Stakes:

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230220005100/en/