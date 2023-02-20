Electric Taps Market To Grow At CAGR of 12% And Reach $631Million by 2027 [ 190 Pages Report]

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electric taps market has seen an impressive growth over the past few years and is expected to continue to expand in the years to come. With the increasing demand for efficient and convenient water and energy consumption, electric taps are becoming an increasingly popular choice for both residential and commercial applications. This is due to their ability to provide a consistent, low-cost and reliable source of hot and cold water.

The global electric taps market size was valued at $310.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $631.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2027. Electric taps are the faucets that need electricity to operate. Electric taps are mainly categorized as touchless taps and instant heating taps. Electricity is supplied to the taps which than operates on the basis of sensor or heating coils.

Download Free Sample PDF Now With Updated & Valuable Insights (190 Pages) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6577



As the global population continues to grow and energy demand rises, the electric taps market offers a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers alike. With the increasing number of households and commercial establishments, the demand for electric taps is expected to increase in the coming years.

The global electric taps market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. By product type, it is further divided into single-handle, double-handle, and wall-mounted taps. By application, the market is divided into residential and commercial. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market is driven by the rising demand for efficient and convenient water and energy consumption. Additionally, the increasing awareness regarding water conservation and the need to reduce wastage is expected to propel the growth of the electric taps market. The technological advancement in electric taps, such as the introduction of smart tap technology, is also expected to boost the growth of the market.

Make a Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6577

The key market players operating in the global electric taps market include Moen, Inc., Delta Faucet Company, Kohler Co., Grohe AG, Masco Corporation, Hansgrohe SE, Hafele Group, Franke Kitchen Systems, LIXIL Corporation, and TOTO Ltd. These players are focusing on product innovation and launching new products to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Geographically, the global electric taps market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for efficient and convenient water and energy consumption. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from the residential and commercial sectors.

Download Free Sample PDF Now With Updated & Valuable Insights (190 Pages) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6577

Overall, the global electric taps market offers a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers alike. The increasing demand for efficient and convenient water and energy consumption is expected to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing awareness regarding water conservation and the need to reduce wastage is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

More Reports –

Automatic Fire Sprinklers - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automatic-fire-sprinklers-systems-market

Exterior Doors - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/exterior-doors-market

Green Cement - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-cement-market

Smart Elevators - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-elevator-market

Warehouse Automation - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/warehouse-automation-market-A17070



