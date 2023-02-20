Global Missiles Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Missiles Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Missiles Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the missiles market. As per TBRC’s missiles market forecast, the global missiles market is expected to reach $40.2 billion by 2027, growing at a 6.4% CAGR.

Increased defence spending is expected to fuel the growth of the missile market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest missiles market share. Major players in the missiles market include BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boeing, Tactical Missiles Corporation.

Trending Missiles Market Trend

Artificial intelligence is a key trend gaining popularity in the missile market. Countries across the world are designing artificial intelligence missiles to hit targets that humans cannot reach. Artificial intelligence gives missiles the potential to strike moving targets and also provides greater accuracy than other technologies. For instance, in July 2021, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., an Israel-based defense technology company, unveiled its new Sea Breaker maritime and land-based long-range missile, a fifth-generation weapon system that combines artificial intelligence and decision-making algorithms. Up to 300 km away, Sea Breaker can deliver surgical, pinpoint precision strikes. It has an advanced IIR (imaging infrared) seeker that makes it perfect for engagements with stationary or moving maritime and land targets in advanced Anti Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) arenas, as well as in littoral or brown water, including archipelagos, as well as for engagements where earlier RF-seeker-based missiles are ineffective.

Missiles Market Segments

• By Product Type: Cruise Missiles, Ballistic Missiles

• By Range: Short Range Missile, Medium Range Missile, Intermediate Range Missile

• By Propulsion Type: Ramjet, Scramjet, Turbojet, Liquid Propulsion, Solid Propulsion, Hybrid Propulsion

• By Application: Defense, Homeland Security

• By Geography: The global missiles market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A missile is a guided airborne ranged weapon designed to deliver an explosive warhead at high speed with great accuracy. The components of missiles include the targeting system, guidance system, flight system, engine, and warhead.

