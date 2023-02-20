Cryotherapy Market Driving Factors, Restraints, and Opportunities | Industry Forecast, 2021–2031

Cryotherapy Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryotherapy is a medical therapy that involves exposing the body to extremely low temperatures for a short period of time in order to promote healing and wellness. Cryotherapy can be delivered through various methods, including whole-body cryotherapy (WBC), local cryotherapy, and cryofacial treatments.

The cryotherapy market has experienced significant growth in recent years, as more people seek out non-invasive and drug-free treatment options for various health conditions. The market is expected to continue growing as more research is conducted on the efficacy of cryotherapy and as the technology for delivering cryotherapy improves.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Increasing awareness about the benefits of cryotherapy for pain management, injury recovery, and athletic performance enhancement.

Growing demand for non-invasive and drug-free therapies for conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, and migraines.

Advancements in technology, such as the development of cryotherapy chambers that use liquid nitrogen for more precise temperature control.

Rising popularity of cryotherapy in the beauty and wellness industry, particularly for skin rejuvenation and anti-aging treatments.

Increasing adoption of cryotherapy in sports medicine, particularly for post-workout recovery and injury prevention.

The global Cryotherapy Market generated $213 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $392 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in number of non-invasive and minimally-invasive procedures, and technological advancements drive the growth of the global cryotherapy market. However, usage of hazardous cryogenic gases and lack of awareness hinder the market growth. On the other hand, focus on expanding cryotherapy applications would create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, governments of various countries put limitations and bans on several medical procedures and elective surgeries. This reduced cryotherapy procedures and demand for cryotherapy equipment.

Moreover, cryotherapy equipment manufacturing companies have been facing issues such as in-person product demonstrations, carrying out production in their facilities at full capacity, and organizing conferences. This leads to reduced sales volumes.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cryotherapy market based on product, application, end user, and region.

Based on product, the cryosurgery devices segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the segments including localized cryotherapy devices and cryochambers & cryosaunas.

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global cryotherapy market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cryotherapy centers segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global cryotherapy market analyzed in the research include Impact Cryotherapy, Cooper Companies (Coopersurgical), Brymill Cryogenic Systems, Kriosystem Life, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Metrum Cryoflex, Medtronic Plc, US Cryotherapy, Cryoconcepts LP, and Zimmer Medizinsysteme GmbH.

