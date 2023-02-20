Global Fossil Fuel Electricity Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Fossil Fuel Electricity Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 20, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Fossil Fuel Electricity Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the fossil fuel electricity market. As per TBRC’s fossil fuel electricity market forecast, the global fossil fuel electricity market size is expected to grow to $1.31 trillion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The growing demand for electricity is expected to be a key driver of the fossil fuel electricity market in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest fossil fuel electricity market share. Major players in the fossil fuel electricity market include Iberdrola SA, Huaneng Power International Inc., Engie SA, Enel SpA, State Power Investment Corporation Limited., AGL Energy Limited.

Trending Fossil Fuel Electricity Market Trend

Governments globally are increasingly supporting the adoption of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology across industries, including power generation. CCS withholds up to 90% of the carbon dioxide emissions produced by burning fossil fuels from entering the atmosphere. In CCS, carbon dioxide is first isolated from gases produced in power generation. It is then transported to be stored safely. The ADM Illinois Industrial Carbon Capture & Storage (ICCS) Project, for instance, isolates carbon dioxide from an ethanol manufacturing facility and stores it in a nearby deep saline formation, storing an estimated 1.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

Fossil Fuel Electricity Market Segments

• By Fuel Type: Coal, Oil, Natural Ga

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global fossil fuel electricity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fossil fuel electricity refers to electricity generated from establishments through the use of fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and natural gas as energy sources. Fossil fuels are buried combustible geologic deposits of organic materials, formed from decayed plants and animals, that have been converted to crude oil, coal, natural gas, or heavy oils by exposure to heat and pressure in the earth's crust.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

