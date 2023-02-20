Bad Weather, Snowfalls: Health Ministry Takes Action to Provide Assistance to Affected Populations

MOROCCO, February 20 - The Ministry of Health and Social Protection has mobilized its services to bring health care and medicines closer to populations affected by bad weather and heavy snowfalls.

The Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Ait Taleb, has indeed sent, Saturday, an urgent directive to central and regional directors and provincial delegates, inviting them to undertake proactive measures to bring health care and medicines closer to populations affected by the impact of weather fluctuations and mitigate the effects.

This directive comes in execution of the High Royal Instructions calling for coordinating efforts to provide the necessary aid and assistance to the affected populations in all regions affected by the bad weather and the recent snowfall.

In this regard, Ait Taleb called for mobilizing human resources and logistics to support this operation, both at the central and regional levels.

Thus, medical, administrative and technical teams of the Directorate of Planning and Financial Resources and the Directorate of Equipment and Maintenance ensure the provision of all medical equipment and drugs necessary for the care of populations affected by the repercussions of these weather fluctuations, in addition to sufficient quantities of oxygen by activating the generators installed in the various health facilities and coordinating urgently with suppliers of this substance to ensure adequate stocks.

All the services of the Ministry are working on operationalizing measures, means and plans adopted in this kind of situations, as well as procedures and subsequent methods to mitigate the impact of this natural event on the population and help them overcome it with the least damage possible.

To this end, a central directorate of risk management and natural disasters will be created as part of a review of the structure, missions and functions of the Ministry's central administration.

MAP: 19 February 2023