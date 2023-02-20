Climate Commission for Sahel Region: Niger's President Pays Tribute to HM the King's Role

MOROCCO, February 20 - President of the Republic of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, chairman of the Climate Commission for the Sahel Region, has paid a heartfelt tribute to His Majesty King Mohammed VI for His important role in the operationalization of the Commission.

In a statement to the press at the end of the 2nd Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Climate Commission for the Sahel Region, the Nigerien president stressed that, since the COP 22, held in 2016 in Marrakech, "His Majesty the King has played a crucial role in the operationalization of the said commission, by financing all the studies that have enabled the establishment of the mechanisms that have begun to be functional for some time, and particularly from this 2nd Conference."

"This is an opportunity to pay him a heartfelt tribute for this important role," said Mohamed Bazoum, explaining that climate issues are crucial, especially for the Sahel region.

The Nigerien head of State also noted that there is no region in the world that is affected as much as the Sahel by climate change and its catastrophic effects on the lives of communities living there.

"We therefore have a great challenge ahead of us and we will take care of it in the coordination that we will have established between the different member states of the Commission," he stressed.

MAP: 17 February 2023