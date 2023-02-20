Submit Release
News Search

There were 387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,616 in the last 365 days.

Climate Commission for Sahel Region: Niger's President Pays Tribute to HM the King's Role

Climate Commission for Sahel Region: Niger's President Pays Tribute to HM the King's Role

MOROCCO, February 20 - President of the Republic of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, chairman of the Climate Commission for the Sahel Region, has paid a heartfelt tribute to His Majesty King Mohammed VI for His important role in the operationalization of the Commission.

In a statement to the press at the end of the 2nd Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Climate Commission for the Sahel Region, the Nigerien president stressed that, since the COP 22, held in 2016 in Marrakech, "His Majesty the King has played a crucial role in the operationalization of the said commission, by financing all the studies that have enabled the establishment of the mechanisms that have begun to be functional for some time, and particularly from this 2nd Conference."

"This is an opportunity to pay him a heartfelt tribute for this important role," said Mohamed Bazoum, explaining that climate issues are crucial, especially for the Sahel region.

The Nigerien head of State also noted that there is no region in the world that is affected as much as the Sahel by climate change and its catastrophic effects on the lives of communities living there.

"We therefore have a great challenge ahead of us and we will take care of it in the coordination that we will have established between the different member states of the Commission," he stressed.

MAP: 17 February 2023

You just read:

Climate Commission for Sahel Region: Niger's President Pays Tribute to HM the King's Role

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.