Unlocking the Potential of Talent: Metahire.ai Launches Live Chat Simulation Assessment for Call Center Professionals

Metahire.ai launches the "Chat Simulation assessment" feature, offering recruiters a highly-predictive process of recruitment to enhance candidates' experience.PUNE CITY WEST, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for call center professionals is a unique challenge that requires a tailored approach. Unlike other industries, call center employees often become the face or voice of a brand, which means they must possess in-depth knowledge of the company's products and services. They must also be able to communicate the nuances of the company's offerings in an intelligent and clear manner.
This means that standard personality analysis and communication evaluations are not enough. To ensure that call center professionals are truly up to the task, a more advanced call center live simulation test is required. Such a test should go beyond the basics and include a more comprehensive evaluation of a candidate's abilities.
As online channels become the primary means for customer interactions, Live Chat Support has emerged as the fastest-growing discipline in contact centers worldwide. This role requires multitasking, typing proficiency, and language and grammar skills, all of which need to be assessed simultaneously. To address this need, Metahire.ai has developed the Live Chat Support Simulation Module, says Rohit Shah, CIO & Co-Founder.
The Live Chat Support Simulation offers candidates an accurate representation of the Live Chat Support Agent role. During the application process, candidates handle multiple real-time support requests from clients with various personalities and cover different topics. Metahire.ai grades their performance based on Live Chat Support KPIs, such as Average Handle Time, Service Level, Adaptability, Customer Focus, and Multitasking, among others.
The Live Chat Support Simulation allows applicants to interact with customers as they would in the role i.e it provides a realistic job preview, enabling candidates to self-select for the role and reducing the risk of attrition and misaligned expectations.
The Simulation is customizable to match your organization's needs, from the number of chats and talk tracks to answer options and client personalities.
Metahire.ai is a leading provider of recruitment automation solutions. The company's solutions streamline the recruitment process, saving recruiters and hiring managers time and effort. It uses AI and machine learning to help recruiters identify the best candidates quickly and efficiently. The company is dedicated to innovation and is committed to delivering a product that meets the evolving needs of the recruitment industry.
