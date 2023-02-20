Connected Cars Market Size Expected To Reach $143 Billion By 2027

Connected Cars Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Connected Cars Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Connected Cars Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the connected cars market. As per TBRC’s connected cars market forecast, the global connected cars market size is expected to grow to $143.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.7%.

An increase in efforts by governments to develop intelligent transportation systems will drive the connected car market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest connected cars market share. Major players in the connected cars market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Ford Motor Company, BMW, Audi AG, General Motors, Delphi, AT&T Inc..

Trending Connected Cars Market Trend

Connected car companies are increasingly developing new technologies such as digital and autonomous technologies to increase their revenue and also to gain a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in 2022, NVIDIA Corporation, an American technology company launched an autonomous vehicles map software, " DRIVE Map". It is a multi-modal mapping engine designed to accelerate the deployment of autonomous Level-3 and Level-4 vehicles that can operate without human intervention. After acquiring HD mapping startup, DeepMap last year, Nvidia accelerated the development of DRIVE Map. These startup's mapping technologies were incorporated into DRIVE Map. The DRIVE Map by Nvidia combines the accuracy of DeepMap survey mapping with the scale of AI-based crowdsourcing.

Connected Cars Market Segments

• By Product Type: Embedded, Tethered, Integrated, Other Product Types

• By Services: Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-Being, Vehicle Management, Mobility Management, Other Services

• By Application: Navigation, Infotainment, Telematics

• By Geography: The global connected cars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Connected cars are cars empowered with internet access and a local area network that helps to communicate with other vehicles. These cars have a wide range of sensors that transmit and receive signals from the manufacturers in conjunction with the services to enhance the consumer experience with the real-time interaction of the vehicles. These cars can be connected with smartphones or other mobile phones and allow the driver to mechanically monitor the performance of the car.

Connected Cars Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Connected Cars Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on connected cars global market size, drivers and connected cars market trends, connected cars global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and connected cars global market growth across geographies. The connected cars market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



