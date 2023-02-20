Diesel Generator Market Worth Over USD 37+ billion By 2027

AMR Logo

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 10.0%, throughout the forecast period.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Diesel Generator Market Statistics

The diesel generator market size was valued at $20.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $37.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The key players operating and profiled in the report include Caterpillar, Inc., Cummins, Inc., Rolls Royce Plc., Kohler Co., Generac Power Systems, Inc., Southwest Products, Atlas Copco AB, FG Wilson, Denyo Co., Ltd., and Kirloskar Electric Company.

Other players operating in the value chain of the global diesel generator industry are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Volvo Penta, Wacker Neusan, Wuxi Kipor Power, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Wartsila Corporation, and APR Energy, LLC.

Download Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6735

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 10.0%, throughout the forecast period.

In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the diesel generator market with more than 35.0% of the share, in terms of revenue.

Industrial is the fastest-growing end user segment in the Asia-Pacific diesel generator market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2020–2027.

In 2019, large diesel generator segment accounted for majority of the share of the global diesel generator market, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

In 2019, the stationary diesel generator segment accounted for about 73.8% of the share in the global diesel generator market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

In 2019, the air cooled diesel generator segment is accounted for 61.32% market share in the year 2019, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 9.9% in terms of revenue, increasing global diesel generator market share.

Diesel generator is the equipment used to generate electricity from the mechanical energy, which is obtained from combustion of diesel or biodiesel.

Buy This Report (285 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3YLwdxb

Diesel generator is equipped with an internal combustion engine, electric generator, mechanical coupling, voltage regulator, and speed regulator. This generator finds its application across various end-use industries such as in building & public infrastructure, data centers, transportation & logistic, and commercial infrastructures.

Significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, telecom, mining, and healthcare is fueling the diesel generator market growth.

Increase in demand for diesel generator as a source of backup power from developing economies is driving the growth of the market, globally.

Implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from diesel generators and rapid development of the renewable energy sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6735

Related Report:-

Electrical House (E-house) Market by Type (Fixed E-house and Mobile Substation), Application (Utilities and Industrial) and Voltage Type (Medium and Low): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-house-market

Power Rental Market by Fuel Type (Diesel, Natural Gas, and Others), Power Rating (Up to 50 KW, 51 to 500 KW, 501 to 2, 500 KW, and Above 2, 500 KW), Application (Peak Shaving, Standby Power, and Continuous Power), and End-Use Industry (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, Telecom & Data Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/power-rental-market

Portable Power Station Market by Type (Less than 500 Wh, 501-1000 Wh, 1001-1500 Wh, More than 1500 Wh), by Application (Emergency Power, Off-Grid Power, Automotive), by Sales Channel (Online, Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portable-power-station-market-A11700

Natural Gas Generator Market by Application (Stand-by, Continous), by Power Rating (Less than 75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, Above 375 kVA), by End User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/natural-gas-generator-market-A17448