Findora (FRA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

As a decentralized, privacy-preserving smart contract platform, Findora (FRA) enables developers to build the next privacy dApp with world-leading zero-knowledge technology. Its native token FRA was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on February 17, 2023, to expand its global reach further and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Findora

Findora is an innovative Layer-1 that is building a future for Web3 where you can expect privacy that's auditable and programmable. It uses a dual-chain architecture, combining a native UTXO ledger optimized for privacy with an EVM extension for programmability and interoperability, creating a ZK-ledger. Developers can leverage either the UTXO or EVM layers to build privacy dApps.

Findora is a zero-knowledge technology powerhouse founded in 2018 by a team of leading Stanford researchers and academics, including John Powers. Today, it is a global platform being built by Discreet Labs, and has recently launched a grant program to help develop its ecosystem.

Through Findora, users will be able to exercise more control over their data. The Findora wallet currently allows users to send transactions that shield the token type and amount in a transaction. Upcoming versions will allow transactions to be sent without revealing the on-chain wallet addresses of the sender or receiver. In the future, EVM platforms and dApps will be able to leverage Findora to integrate privacy into their platforms.

Findora implements privacy using a type of zero-knowledge proof known as zkSNARKs. This allows Findora to be scalable, fast, and inexpensive while providing the privacy functions necessary for any financial system.

From its inception, Findora has asked how to combine privacy with auditability, believing both elements must be presented together for institutional adoption to be possible. This is why Discreet Labs, the team behind Findora, is working on a viewing key system that would provide auditability to token issuers. For example, a stablecoin provider issuing assets on Findora would have the option to audit their assets' history without exposing that data on-chain.

Thus, Findora will allow institutions to uphold consumer protection laws through privacy as well as comply with future regulations through auditability.

About FRA Token

Findora is powered by FRA, the network's native token, and uses the Tendermint engine for consensus. FRA is designed to be deflationary, with the supply capped at 21 billion and the transaction fee of .01 FRA getting automatically burned. Validator rewards are carefully balanced by the ratio of circulating tokens to staked tokens. Validator voting power over the network is also capped at 20% for any single node.

FRA token was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on February 17, 2023; investors who are interested in the Findora can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

