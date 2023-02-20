Submit Release
News Search

There were 365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,588 in the last 365 days.

Juniper Research: Retail Roaming Revenue to Exceed $19 Billion Globally by 2027, as Mobileum, Tata Communications and Syniverse Revealed as Top Vendors

A new study from Juniper Research has found the value of the retail roaming market will reach $19 billion by 2027 globally; a substantial increase from $10 billion in 2022. This growth of 98% in revenue will be driven by both an increase in the number of 5G roaming subscribers across key international travel corridors between North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, and data generated by these new 5G connections whilst roaming internationally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230219005002/en/

The research anticipates this increase in roaming data will be attributable to new devices, such as cellular-enabled laptops, wearables and tablets. It warns this growth will necessitate increased operator reliance on roaming vendors to manage the ever-growing complexity of roaming ecosystems.

For more insights, download our free whitepaper: Emerging Technologies Disrupting Roaming in 2023

Mobileum, Tata Communications & Syniverse Lead

The new report, Retail Roaming: Regional Analysis, Business Models & Market Forecasts 2023-2027, assessed the leading vendors that enable operators' retail roaming activities. It evaluated these vendors on criteria including depth and breadth of roaming partnerships, service and product offerings, and solution innovation. It ranked the top 3 vendors as follows:

  1. Mobileum
  2. Tata Communications
  3. Syniverse

The research rated Mobileum as the leading roaming vendor; scoring highly on the completeness of its roaming solutions, including comprehensive services enabling both VoLTE (Voice over LTE) and 5G roaming for operators. In addition, it commended Mobileum's overall strength in offering key value-added services over its roaming platforms, including roaming security and risk assessment solutions that protect operators' roaming activity from fraud.

Roaming Data Services Key to Retail Roaming Growth

The report predicts international travel will return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024. In turn, it urges roaming vendors to provide solutions that enable operators to create novel roaming services, such as real‑time self-management platforms protecting subscribers from data overuse whilst roaming. By providing these solutions, the report predicts that operators will be able to reduce the number of silent roamers and thus maximise roaming revenue from international travel.

Retail Roaming market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/operators-providers/retail-roaming-research-report

Download the whitepaper: https://www.juniperresearch.com/whitepapers/emerging-technologies-disrupting-roaming-in-2023

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230219005002/en/

You just read:

Juniper Research: Retail Roaming Revenue to Exceed $19 Billion Globally by 2027, as Mobileum, Tata Communications and Syniverse Revealed as Top Vendors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.