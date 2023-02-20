Submit Release
News Search

There were 368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,592 in the last 365 days.

Baby Apparel Market: Global Sales Analysis and Opportunity 2028

Baby Apparel Market Size

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baby Apparel Market Overview 2023-2028:

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Baby Apparel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global baby apparel market size reached US$ 206.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 285.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.23% during 2023-2028.

Baby apparel refers to clothing and accessories designed specifically for infants and young children. It is mainly produced for babies using comfortable and safe materials, including wool, cotton, and silk. It is widely available in various shapes, colors, and sizes, which are designed for both girls and boys, considering their respective specifications. Some of the common types of baby apparel include outerwear, underwear, nightwear, socks, caps, and winterwear. Since baby apparel is designed using lightweight, soft, and non-irritating fabrics, there has been a considerable increase in their adoption among parents as they are safe to wear and prevent rashes on the skin.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/baby-apparel-market/requestsample

Baby Apparel Market Growth and Demand:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the textile industry. Moreover, the growing demand for stylish and trendy baby wears among parents is catalyzing the market. In response to the escalating demand, several major companies are introducing durable and sustainable baby apparel, which is gaining widespread prominence among the masses. Furthermore, the increasing preferences for branded apparel coupled with the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector and the advent of home delivery models are favorably impacting the market on the global level. Other factors, such as inflating the disposable income levels of individuals and the growing popularity of social media, are also influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
• Burberry
• Carter’s Inc
• Cotton On Group
• Gianni Versace S.r.l
• H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
• Hanesbrands Inc
• Industria de Diseño Textil S.A
• Ralph Lauren Corporation
• The Children's Place Inc
• Truworths

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/baby-apparel-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Outerwear
• Underwear
• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Cotton
• Wool
• Silk

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online
• Offline

Breakup by Application:

• 0-12 Months
• 12-24 Months
• 2-3 Years

Breakup by End User:

• Girls
• Boys

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Browse More Research Reports:

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/us-48-8-billion-learning-management-system-lms-market-global-industry-outlook-2023-2028-imarc-group


https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/iot-connectivity-market-2023-2028-compound-annual-growth-rate-of-25-34-top-companies-and-business-opportunities


https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/healthcare-predictive-analytics-market-to-grow-at-22-cagr-by-2028-imarc-group


https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/global-us-988-8-billion-commercial-vehicles-market-analysis-business-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2023-2028


https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/5-0-million-tons-black-gram-market-overview-2023-2028-sales-revenue-and-business-opportunities


About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Anand Ranjan
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Baby Apparel Market: Global Sales Analysis and Opportunity 2028

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.