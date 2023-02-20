Baby Apparel Market: Global Sales Analysis and Opportunity 2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- Baby Apparel Market Overview 2023-2028:
IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Baby Apparel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global baby apparel market size reached US$ 206.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 285.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.23% during 2023-2028.
Baby apparel refers to clothing and accessories designed specifically for infants and young children. It is mainly produced for babies using comfortable and safe materials, including wool, cotton, and silk. It is widely available in various shapes, colors, and sizes, which are designed for both girls and boys, considering their respective specifications. Some of the common types of baby apparel include outerwear, underwear, nightwear, socks, caps, and winterwear. Since baby apparel is designed using lightweight, soft, and non-irritating fabrics, there has been a considerable increase in their adoption among parents as they are safe to wear and prevent rashes on the skin.
Baby Apparel Market Growth and Demand:
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the textile industry. Moreover, the growing demand for stylish and trendy baby wears among parents is catalyzing the market. In response to the escalating demand, several major companies are introducing durable and sustainable baby apparel, which is gaining widespread prominence among the masses. Furthermore, the increasing preferences for branded apparel coupled with the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector and the advent of home delivery models are favorably impacting the market on the global level. Other factors, such as inflating the disposable income levels of individuals and the growing popularity of social media, are also influencing the market.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
• Burberry
• Carter’s Inc
• Cotton On Group
• Gianni Versace S.r.l
• H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
• Hanesbrands Inc
• Industria de Diseño Textil S.A
• Ralph Lauren Corporation
• The Children's Place Inc
• Truworths
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
• Outerwear
• Underwear
• Others
Breakup by Material:
• Cotton
• Wool
• Silk
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Online
• Offline
Breakup by Application:
• 0-12 Months
• 12-24 Months
• 2-3 Years
Breakup by End User:
• Girls
• Boys
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
