Deception Technology Market Size of USD 5.8 Billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 12.2%

Deception Technology Market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in advanced persistent threat, rise in the need for effective solutions for early detection of attackers and increase in adoption of innovative technologies such as IoT drive the growth of the global deception technology market.

An increase in the use of deception technology to enable enterprises to address security issues and facilitate secured information access while remote working during the pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global deception technology market generated $1.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global deception technology market report include Allure Security Technology, Inc, Attivo Networks, Inc, Acalvio, CYBERTRAP Software GmbH, CounterCraft, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Guardicore Ltd, Illusive Networks, LogRhythm, Inc, Minerva Labs, PacketViper, Rapid7, Smokescreen Technologies, Inc, TopSpin Security, Trapx Security, vArmour, and WatchGuard Technologies.

Based on the offering, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding around two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Based on the deception stack, the network security segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The application security segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global deception technology market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

• Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various shops, businesses and manufacturing industries due to then prevalence of stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the governments of various countries around the world.

• Thus, more and more people were required to stay in indoors which resulted in remarkable surge in internet penetration driving the demand for deception technology.

• In addition, increase in the number of cyber-attacks and growing popularity of cloud security and AI-integrated solutions are further expected to drive the demand for deception technology in the coming years.

