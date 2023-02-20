Advantest Participates in Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest test solutions at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023, taking place on Feb. 27 - March 2 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. Mobile World Congress Barcelona is one of the tech industry’s largest networking events, presenting attendees with the valuable opportunity to showcase products and meet other industry professionals. This year’s themes include 5G acceleration, immersive technology, open networks, financial technology and the expansion of digital technologies.



Product Displays

Located in Hall 5 at booth #5B6, Advantest will showcase its innovative ACS open solution ecosystem. This cutting-edge technology includes real-time data infrastructure and machine learning-driven analytics solutions from Advantest and its ecosystem partners, creating a digital highway for the integration of all test data. The low-latency edge computing and analytics solutions allow for real-time monitoring of semiconductor test operations and prompt corrective actions, leading to improved quality, yield and faster time-to-market for customers. With the ACS platform, semiconductor customers can benefit from intelligent manufacturing solutions that drive efficiency and optimize production processes.

Additionally, Advantest will showcase its 5G device test system, MLT2200, for functional and carrier conformance. The highly scalable and portable MLT2200 enables 5G (NR) FR1 and FR2 testing Micro Line Tester (MLT). Using cloud technology, MLT lowers the cost of test during development and production life cycles, provides a high level of scalability and supports 5G test features.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

