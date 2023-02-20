Virtual Power Plant Market Size to grow at 21%+ CAGR To 2027

AMR Logo

China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 30.3%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Power Plant Market Statistics

The global Virtual Power Plant market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., AGL Energy, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Enbala Power Networks, Enel X Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Limejump Ltd., and others.

Download Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4154

Asia-Pacific possesses highest growth in the global virtual power plant market, owing to rise in energy demand in countries such as China and India with rapid industrialization.

China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 30.3%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By technology, the mixed asset segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR 23.1%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

Europe accounted for the highest virtual power plant market share in 2019, owing to the presence of large number of industry players and new government initiatives across different European countries on 100% green energy initiative.

Virtual power plant is an aggregation of decentralized generators with the outline to integrate different distributed energy sources such as biomass plants, biogas block heating plants, wind turbines, and hydroelectric plants.

Virtual power plant offers enhanced power generation with a scope to trade or sell power on the electricity market. It is a medium-scale power generating unit for solar, wind, and other flexible power consumers and storage systems.

A virtual power plant consists of different assets that are connected via central control system processing wide range of information, such as current prices at the power exchange, price and weather forecasts, and grid information of the system operators.

Buy This Report (275 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3lTxyTW

Proliferating demand for renewable energy in power generation sector coupled with changes in dynamics of power grids from centralized to distributed is expected to drive the market growth.

In addition, VPP is more efficient and flexible to deliver the peak load electricity in a short notice period compared to conventional power plant set up that will further drive the market growth.

High-frequency human exposure of electromagnetic and radio waves leads to health concerns, which may hamper the virtual power plant market growth.

Based on end user the industrial segment accounted for 53% share of global market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to energy efficiency of VPPs.

The global virtual power plant market is heading towards an expansion phase. This is mainly attributed to a significant surge in demand for efficient and reliable energy sources.

Integrated virtual power plant driven by wide range of renewable energy systems such as solar, wind give flexibility to trade energy in different energy markets at affordable price.

Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4154

The growing number of large number of virtual power plant projects and shifting trend towards green energy has positioned Asia-pacific as a lucrative region for the global virtual power plant market growth.

Related Report:-

Power Transformer Market by Rating [Low (5 MVA to 100 MVA), Medium (100 MVA to 500 MVA), and High (500 and above)]: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/power-transformers-market

Electrical House (E-house) Market by Type (Fixed E-house and Mobile Substation), Application (Utilities and Industrial) and Voltage Type (Medium and Low): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-house-market

Power Rental Market by Fuel Type (Diesel, Natural Gas, and Others), Power Rating (Up to 50 KW, 51 to 500 KW, 501 to 2, 500 KW, and Above 2, 500 KW), Application (Peak Shaving, Standby Power, and Continuous Power), and End-Use Industry (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, Telecom & Data Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/power-rental-market