Agritourism Market Outlook 2023: A US$ 114.3 Billion Opportunity Till 2028 – IMARC Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- Agritourism Market Outlook 2023-2028 :
IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Agritourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global agritourism market size reached US$ 58.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 114.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2023-2028.
What is Meant by Agritourism Market ? :
Agritourism is a commercial practice that combines farm practice and tourism for entertainment and recreation purposes. This enables individuals to experience rural life, farm activities, and a green, peaceful ambiance that cannot be found in urban areas. This offers communities the potential to increase their local tax bases, allows states to develop businesses, and helps in preserving agricultural lands by conducting numerous activities, such as barn dancing, biking trails, bird watching, corn mazes, cut flowers, farm cooking contests, farm and herb walks, and agricultural museum and displays. It is gaining widespread prominence among the masses as they help farmers to diversify risks and sustainably increase profits.
Agritourism Market Development:
One of the key factors driving the global market is the widespread adoption of agritourism to support farmer’s incomes. Moreover, the increasing government support for improving the agriculture sector through numerous agro-tourism projects is propelling the market. Furthermore, the rising utilization of farms for events, including gatherings, weddings, and private parties, is supporting the market for agritourism. Apart from this, the advent of social media due to the widespread adoption of smartphones is contributing to the market on a global level. Moreover, the growing popularity of nature and health wellness tourism is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, such as the emergence of community-based agritourism, shifting consumer preferences, and inflating disposable income levels of the masses, are also influencing the market.
Key Players Included in Global Agritourism Market Research Report:
• Agrilys Voyages
• Bay Farm Tours
• Blackberry Farm LLC
• Domiruth PeruTravel
• Farm To Farm Tours
• Field Farm Tours Ltd
• Greenmount Travel
• Harvest Fresh Farms
• Liberty Hill Farm
• Monteillet Fromagerie
• Select Holidays
• Stita Farm Tours
• Willow-Witt Ranch.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Tourist Type:
• Domestic
• International
Breakup by Activity:
• On-farm Sales
• Outdoor Recreation
• Agritainment
• Educational Tourism
• Accommodations
• Others
Breakup by Booking Channel:
• Online
• Offline
Breakup by Sales Channel:
• Travel Agents
• Direct
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
TOC for the Agritourism Market Research Report:
• Preface
• Scope and Methodology
• Executive Summary
• Introduction
• Global Agritourism Market
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Price Analysis
• Competitive Landscape
