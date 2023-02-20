Submit Release
Mitsubishi Electric Acquires DC Circuit Breaker Developer Scibreak

Aiming to supply advanced circuit breakers for high-voltage DC power transmission

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 announced today that it entered into a share transfer agreement on February 16 to wholly acquire Scibreak AB, a Swedish-based company that develops direct current circuit breakers (DCCBs). The two firms aim to strengthen the competitiveness of their unified business by working closely on developing DCCB technologies for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems to support the increasing global deployment of renewable energy.

Purpose of Acquisition

The introduction of renewable energy generation, such as wind power, is increasing worldwide to achieve carbon neutrality. Particularly in offshore wind power generation, HVDC is used for long-distance transmission between offshore and onshore load centres, as it offers lower power losses and cost when compared to AC transmission. In the future, multi-terminal HVDC networks are expected to develop, particularly for offshore wind power generation in Europe, allowing for efficient cross-border energy transmission. These networks will require DCCBs, which will play a critical role in protecting the power system.

HVDC breakers will require very fast operation times, in the order of a few milliseconds, and companies are stepping up technological development in response to the need for more compact, high-performance, and cost effective DCCBs.

Scibreak has market leading DCCB technology, in terms of operation time and footprint. Through the acquisition of shares, Mitsubishi Electric will utilise Scibreak's technology and know-how to lead the market commercialisation of DCCBs, strengthening its global HVDC system business and contributing to the realisation of carbon neutrality through the further spread of renewable energy.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

