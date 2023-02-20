/EIN News/ -- Bermuda, February 20, 2023: Cool Company Ltd. (“CoolCo” or the “Company”) has entered into a agreement to sell the Golar Seal (IMO: 9624914) (the “Vessel”) for $184.3 million. The transaction is expected to close on redelivery of the Vessel from its current charter in late March, meaning the buyer shall assume all costs associated with the Vessel’s forthcoming dry-dock, increasing the effective economic value to CoolCo to approximately $190 million.

Richard Tyrrell, CEO, commented:

“Through the sale of the Golar Seal, the earliest vessel in our fleet to be built, we are demonstrating our disciplined approach to locking in shareholder value. The valuation highlights the re-pricing of the LNG carrier market and strategic value of such LNG infrastructure assets. A 2.5x cash-on-cash return in little more than 12 months since CoolCo’s formation shows the considerable upside in our fleet.

The transaction releases approximately $94 million in cash that will be available in the event the Company decides to exercise its option agreement on two highly sought-after Hyundai Samho vessels, now scheduled for delivery ahead of contract in the second half of 2024.”

About CoolCo

CoolCo is a growth-oriented owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers. Using its integrated, in-house vessel management platform, CoolCo provides charterers and third-party LNG vessel owners with modern and flexible management and transportation solutions, delivering a lesser-emitting form of energy that supports decarbonization efforts, economic growth, energy security, and improvements in quality of life. CoolCo intends to leverage its industry relationships to make further accretive acquisitions of in-service LNGCs, and to selectively pursue newbuild opportunities.

Additional information about CoolCo can be found at www.coolcoltd.com .

