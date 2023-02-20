Data Center Robotics Market Value to Exceed USD 56 Billion by 2031

Data Center Robotics Market Value

Advancement of smart data centers by robotics process automation & increasing adoption of data center services propels growth of data center robotics market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data center robotics market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $56 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20% from 2022 to 2031.

Robotics is integrated into data center management. It creates the potential for a robot-driven, fully automated data center environment. Enterprises and consumers are able to do things that could not be dreamt of until a few years ago as contact with virtually unlimited computing resources continues to grow. Social, mobility, and analytics trends are powered by robotics and cloud technologies. Moreover, enterprises want to introduce robotic process automation “RPA” to their own data centers to derive the benefit of agility, elasticity, and self-service.

Download Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32216

The advancement of smart data centers by robotics process automation and increasing adoption of data center services propels the growth of the global data center robotics market. In addition, the increasing adoption of robotics across various end users fuels the growth of the data center robotics market. However, a lack of technical proficiency and lack of awareness, and an increase in security privacy concerns of data center robotics industry are expected to impede the data center robotics market growth. Furthermore, an increase in the adoption of AI, ML, and IoT technologies is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the data center robotics market forecast.

Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment holds the largest data center robotics market share as large enterprises are adopting robotic technology to protect all their infrastructures. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increase adoption of cloud computing in the past few years.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32216

Region-wise, the data center robotics market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to, early technology development and many software service providers existence. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growing number of data centers across China and India.

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan, China, coincided with the Lunar New Year, known to be the world’s largest human migration. The presence of data centers can help to spur economic recovery after COVID-19.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/32216

The key players profiled in the data center robotics market analysis are ABB, BMC Software, Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, ConnectWise LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NTT Communications, Siemens, Rockwell automation inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the data center robotics industry.

Procure Complete Report (236 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://bit.ly/3Ki6Miv

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

