February 20, 2023 Gatchalian pushes proposal to strengthen LGU involvement in education As Vice President and Secretary of Education Sara Duterte urges local government units (LGUs) to prioritize investments in education, Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing his proposal to expand the roles of the local school board. Gatchalian last year filed Senate Bill No. 155 or the 21st Century School Boards Act, which seeks to empower the local school board to involve other education stakeholders and relevant actors in the community. Under the proposed measure, the local school board will be mandated to include the formulation of policies on improving both the delivery and quality of basic education. The success indicators of these policies and programs will include the participation rate of students, number of dropouts and out-of-school youth, achievement scores measured by national tests or assessment tools, establishment of child development centers, support to special needs education, the Alternative Learning System (ALS), and the Parent Effectiveness Service (PES) program. Gatchalian also proposes that local school boards be responsible for the introduction of timely, organized, and localized interventions in the delivery of basic education in times of calamities, disasters, and other emergencies causing school disruptions. "Sa pagbangon ng sektor ng edukasyon mula sa krisis na ating kinakaharap, mahalaga ang papel ng ating mga local government unit lalo na't mas malapit sila sa ating mga kababayan. Kaya naman isinusulong natin ang pagpapatatag sa ating mga local school board upang mapalawak natin ang papel ng mga komunidad sa paghahatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. The measure also broadens the use of the Special Education Fund (SEF), which is sourced from the additional one percent tax on real property. Under the Local Government Code of 1991 (Republic Act No. 7160), the SEF is allotted to the local school boards to operate and maintain public schools and construct and repair school buildings. Under Gatchalian's proposal, the SEF may be used for the salaries of teachers and non-teaching personnel assigned to public elementary and secondary schools, salaries of preschool teachers, and teachers' and non-teaching personnel's honoraria and allowances for additional services rendered outside of regular school hours The proposed expanded use of the SEF will also cover capital outlay for pre-schools, and the operation and maintenance of ALS programs, among others. Pinaigting na pakikilahok ng mga LGU sa edukasyon isinusulong ni Gatchalian Matapos himukin ni Vice President at Secretary of Education Sara Duterte ang mga local government units na bigyang prayoridad ang mga investment sa edukasyon, muling isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagpapalawig sa tungkulin ng local school board. Matatandaang inihain noong nakaraang taon ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill No. 155 o ang 21st Century School Boards Act na layong nagpapatatag pa sa mga local school board at nagpapalawak ng pakikilahok ng iba pang mga miyembro ng komunidad. Sa ilalim ng naturang panukala, mandato ng mga local school board na magpanukala at magpatupad ng mga polisiyang mag-aangat sa kalidad ng edukasyon. Iminumungkahi rin ni Gatchalian na maging responsibilidad ng mga local school board ang pagpapatupad ng mga hakbang upang maipagpatuloy ang edukasyon sa gitna ng mga kalamidad, sakuna, at iba pang emergency situation na nagdudulot ng paghinto ng mga klase. "Sa pagbangon ng sektor ng edukasyon mula sa krisis na ating kinakaharap, mahalaga ang papel ng ating mga local government unit lalo na't mas malapit sila sa ating mga kababayan. Kaya naman isinusulong natin ang pagpapatatag sa ating mga local school board upang mapalawak natin ang papel ng mga komunidad sa paghahatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon," ani Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Pinalalawig din ng panukalang batas ang mga maaaring paggamitan ng Special Education Fund (SEF) na nalilikom mula sa isang porsyentong tax sa real property. Sa ilalim ng Local Government Code of 1991 (Republic Act No. 7160), nakalaan ang SEF sa local school board para sa pagpapatakbo at maintenance ng mga pampublikong paaralan, pati na rin sa pagkukumpuni at pagpapatayo ng mga school buildings. Sa ilalim ng panukala ni Gatchalian, maaaring gamitin ang SEF para sa sahod ng mga guro at non-teaching personnel ng mga pampublikong paaralan sa elementarya at high school, sahod ng mga preschool teachers, at honoraria at allowances ng mga guro at non-teaching personnel para sa karagdagang trabaho. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, maaari na ring gamitin ang SEF sa capital outlay ng preschools, pagpapatakbo ng mga programa sa ALS, at iba pa.