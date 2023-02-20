Statement Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. on the Attempted Assasination of Lanao Del Sur Gov. Mamintal "Bombit" Adiong Jr. and Murder of Aparri, Cagayan Vice Mayor Rommel G. Alameda

I strongly condemn the assassination attempt on Lanao Del Sur Governor Mamintal "Bombit" Adiong Jr. and the assassination of Aparri, Cagayan Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda which resulted in the horrible murder of Alameda, together with his five aides, and four of Gov. Adiong's driver and security detail.

Kasuklam-suklam. Karumal-dumal. Wala itong lugar sa isang sibilisadong lipunan. Violent incidents like this continue to create havoc and fear among our people. Kailangan nang matuldukan ng tuluyan ang ganitong mga pangyayari.

This is slap in the face of our law enforcement instrumentalities. The Philippine National Police (PNP) should spare no effort in hunting down the perpetrators and masterminds and immediately bring them to justice. Kailangan ipakita ng pulisya na kaya nilang panatilihan ang kaayusan sa ating bansa.

The PNP should be proactive in maintaining peace and order, not reactive. Hindi na dapat tayo mag-antay pa ng mga krimen o pagkawala ng buhay bago pa kumilos. You should always be steps ahead to prevent evil people from causing harm to our people. It is high time for you to step up, because every time you fail to act on your mandate, lives are at stake to be lost.

Buong-puso naman po akong nakikidalamhati sa mga naiwang pamilya nina Vice Mayor Alameda at ng iba pang nasawi. Walang salita ang makakapagpaalwan ng inyong nararamdaman. Kaya panalangin ko na kayo ay samahan ng Maykapal sa napakahirap na panahon na ito.