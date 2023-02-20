School Uniforms Market | Asia-Pacific Region Would Exhibit the Highest CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2030

Allied Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global school uniform market size was valued at $6.2 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $25.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The shirts segment led in terms of the market share in 2020 while the tracksuits segment is predicted to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The primary and secondary education market for school uniforms is anticipated to present lucrative prospects over the forecast period due to shifting government policies, priorities, and emphasis on improving primary and secondary education. India and China are the two nations with the largest populations respectively. The Chinese government's repeal of the one-child rule has increased the number of children and young people living there, and this trend is projected to continue in the years to come. Additionally, the governments of many of the developing nations in the region are making significant investments in the fields of healthcare and child welfare. The availability of medical care has increased, which has greatly decreased infant mortality. This has once more resulted in an upsurge of young children.

Children's growth and development are greatly aided by participation in sports. It is just as crucial to brain development as sports are to the acquisition of motor skills, aids in the development of coordination and balance, and lowers the risk of obesity. Playing sports helps youngsters learn as well as develop their social and communication abilities, in addition to their physical growth. Sports can also aid with developing interpersonal skills like leadership and teamwork. Numerous studies from all over the world reveal that early sports participation also helps develop discipline and decision-making skills. Additionally, teamwork, collaboration, and tight synchronization are characteristics that group sports foster and help kids later in life.

Changes in fabric and novel innovation textile industry as well as in the school uniform have resulted in introduction of more comfortable materials. Many manufacturers are focusing on providing sustainable clothing material for their clothes. Manufacturers are launching new fabric types to cater to the need of consumers. Organic cotton has been gaining wide attention from the engaged stakeholders in the school uniform market. Furthermore, fabric, which inhibits anti-dust, stain-release, anti-microbial, and anti-pollen fabrics are now being introduced in the market to provide better comfort to the consumers. In addition, new players are entering, which are recycling polyester, plastic bottles, and textiles to make school uniforms. New players are entering and working toward sustainability to create affordable, durable, and ethically produced school wear that are healthy for both planet as well as children. Such innovations are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the engaged stakeholders in the school uniform industry.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the shirts segment leads in terms of school uniform market share; however, the tracksuits segment is predicted to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By form, the traditional wear segment leads in terms of market share; however, the sportswear segment is poised to have the highest growth.

By material, polyester was the most commonly used materials in 2020. Nevertheless, the cotton segment will continue to gain market share during the forecast period.

According to region, Asia-Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of school uniforms and is predicted to retain its dominance during the school uniform market forecast period.

The global school uniform marketis analyzed across type, form, material, and region. Based on type, the shirts segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The tracksuits segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 8.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on form, the traditional wear segment contributed to nearly four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The sportswear segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering more than nearly three-fifths of the global market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global school uniform market report include Beleza Pty Ltd, Dennis Uniform, Donya Uniforms Private Limited, GS International, Zeco LTD., LT Apparel Group, Schoolwear House, Alinta Apparel Pty Ltd,Trutex, and The Uniform Company.These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

