Venture Capital Investment Market to Reach US$ 708.6 Billion by 2028, Catalyzed by Rising Number of Start-Ups

The escalating number of startups and the increasing assets from mutual funds & banking institutions in business funds are among the factors driving the market.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Venture Capital Investment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global venture capital investment market size reached US$ 233.9 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 708.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.75% during 2023-2028.Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022• Historical Period: 2017-2022• Forecast Period: 2023-2028Venture capital investment represents a subset of private equity (PE) wherein capitalists provide funds to startups for expanding their businesses. These capitalists become an essential part of the decision-making process in the company, get an ownership stake, and provide network access, technical and managerial expertise, and other support for making the startup business successful. Venture capital investment is gaining immense popularity as it offers above-average returns to investors and aids in spurring advancements. Countries with favorable regulatory frameworks and industries with a higher level of innovation have witnessed substantial growth in these fund activities across the globe.Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/venture-capital-investment-market/requestsample Venture Capital Investment Market Trends:The escalating number of startups and the increasing assets from mutual funds and banking institutions in business funds are among the primary factors driving the venture capital investment market. Besides this, the rising financial activities in various industry verticals, such as biotechnology, agriculture, healthcare, and media and entertainment, and the expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, venture capitalists are utilizing algorithms and machine learning (MI) to identify startups with a higher growth potential to make more suitable investment decisions, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the elevating requirement for these firms, as they provide strategic assistance and introduction to potential partners, customers, and employees, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the growing popularity of these funding activities, owing to the several growth opportunities, valuable guidance and expertise, building networks and connections to companies, etc., is expected to bolster the venture capital investment market in the coming years.Venture Capital Investment Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the venture capital investment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:• Accel• Andreessen Horowitz• Benchmark• Bessemer Venture Partners• First Round Capital LLC• Founders Fund LLC• GGV Management L.L.C.• Index Ventures• Sequoia Capital Operations LLC• Union Square Ventures LLCKey Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the global venture capital investment market based on sector, fund size, funding type and region.Breakup by Sector:• Software• Pharma and Biotech• Media and Entertainment• Medical Devices and Equipment• Medical Services and Systems• IT Hardware• IT services and Telecommunication• Consumer Goods and Recreation• Energy• OthersBreakup by Fund Size:• Under $50 M• $50 M to $100 M• $100 M to $250 M• $250 M to $500 M• $500 M to $1 B• Above $1 BBreakup by Funding Type:• First-Time Venture Funding• Follow-on Venture FundingBreakup by Region:• North America• Asia-Pacific• Europe• Latin America• Middle East and AfricaKey Highlights of the Report:• Market Performance (2017-2022)• Market Outlook (2023-2028)• Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• Impact of COVID-19• Value Chain Analysis• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape 