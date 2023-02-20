Submit Release
News Search

There were 431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,537 in the last 365 days.

Visit Plant & Equipment at CONEXPO in Las Vegas

Plant & Equipment invites attendees of CONEXPO to visit our booth, showcasing its online marketplace for heavy machinery and trucks.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant & Equipment will be participating in CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas from March 14th to 18th, 2023.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is the largest construction trade show in North America, attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees from around the world. The event provides a platform for the latest innovations and advancements in construction equipment, technology, and solutions. This year's edition is expected to be even more exciting, with a focus on the future of construction and the industry's role in shaping a sustainable future.

Plant & Equipment is dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers of construction equipment through its online marketplace - PlantAndEquipment.com - which is the largest in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The digital platform offers a comprehensive selection of equipment and machinery, making it the go-to destination for those in the construction industry.

Plant & Equipment invites attendees of CONEXPO-CON/AGG to visit our booth, showcasing the digital marketplace and demonstrating how it can simplify the buying and selling process for construction equipment. The Plant & Equipment team will be on hand to answer any questions and provide further information about our services. Plant & Equipment is excited to meet new clients and share its vision for the future of construction equipment trading.

Don't miss the opportunity to see what Plant & Equipment has to offer. Visit Plant & Equipment at booth # GL - 11786 to experience a marketplace demo and learn how PlantAndEquipment.com is leading the way in the construction equipment industry.

Preeti Lamba
Plant & Equipment
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Visit Plant & Equipment at CONEXPO in Las Vegas

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.