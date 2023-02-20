Global Medical Tourism Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the medical tourism market. As per TBRC’s medical tourism market forecast, the global medical tourism market size is expected to grow to $59.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The growth in the medical tourism market is due to high healthcare cost in developed countries. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical tourism global market share. Major players in the medical tourism global market include Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited, Prince Court Medical Centre, Bumrungrad International Hospital.

Trending Medical Tourism Market Trend

Patients traveling across countries for medical treatment are increasingly using electronic health records to store information related to health in digital format. An electronic health record is the systematic collection of patient health and medical examination reports stored electronically. These health records can be accessed instantly and securely by authorized users. Electronic health records eliminate the need to carry heavy medical records for patients travelling long distances for treatment. Some of the major electronic health records software include eClinicalWorks, Allscripts, Cerner.

Medical Tourism Market Segments

•By Treatment Type: Cosmetic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedics Treatment, Bariatric Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Opthalmic Treatment, Other Treatments

•By Type: Domestic, International

•By Healthcare Service: Medical Treatment, Wellness, Alternative Treatment

•By Service Providers: Public, Private

•By Geography: The global medical tourism market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical tourism is the process of travelling to another country solely for the reasons of medical treatment. It is useful for people living in countries where appropriate medical facilities are not available.

Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides medical tourism market outlook and medical tourism market analysis on medical tourism global size, drivers and trends, medical tourism global market major players, medical tourism global market share competitors' revenues, market positioning, medical tourism market segments and medical tourism market growth across geographies. The medical tourism global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

