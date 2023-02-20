eVTOL Aircraft Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 21.62 Billion by 2027, Industry CAGR 14.30% | IMARC Group

Submit Release
eVTOL aircraft market size reached US$ 9.44 Billion in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 21.62 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.30% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, February 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “eVTOL Aircraft Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027″, The global eVTOL aircraft market size reached a value of US$ 9.44 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.62 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.30% during 2022-2027.

An eVTOL, also known as electric vertical takeoff and landing, aircraft generally rely on electric power to hover, take off, and land vertically. They include multi-rotors, fixed-wing, and tilt-wing aircraft with sensors, cameras, radar, etc. eVTOL aircraft use distributed electric propulsion technology to incorporate the propulsion system with the airframe and distribute numerous motors across the wing. In addition to this, they also utilize diamond nuclear voltaic (DNV) technology, lithium, and hydrogen cell batteries to increase efficiency, lower operating costs, enhance safety, etc. As such, eVTOL aircraft find extensive applications by farmers for gathering data, managing crops, and conducting other farming operations.

eVTOL Aircraft Market Trends

The rising traffic congestion across countries is primarily augmenting the eVTOL aircraft market. Furthermore, the expanding transportation industry is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of eVTOL aircraft to improve search and rescue operations after natural calamities, such as landslides, droughts, earthquakes, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the escalating demand for eVTOL aircraft to survey lands, provide continuous and precise project notifications, improve safety, and prevent dangerous incidents on construction sites is catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, they also offer various benefits, such as lesser environmental impact, generating no noise, flying at a lower altitude, etc., thereby propelling the global market. Additionally, the growing investments by key market players in R&D activities to introduce advanced technologies for enhancing aircraft design, performance, power output, etc., are expected to fuel the eVTOL aircraft market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the eVTOL Aircraft Market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Airbus SE, Archer Aviation Inc., Beta Technologies, Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd, Lift Aircraft Inc., Lilium GmbH, Moog Inc., Piasecki Aircraft Corporation, Pipistrel d.o.o Ajdovšcina, Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd., Volocopter GmbH, Wisk Aero LLC and Xti Aircraft Company.

The report has segmented the eVTOL aircraft market on the based on lift technology, mode of operation, maximum take-off weight (MTOW), range, propulsion type and application.

Breakup by Lift Technology:

Vectored Thrust
Multirotor
Lift Plus Cruise

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Piloted
Autonomous
Semi-Autonomous

Breakup by Maximum Take-off Weight (MTOW):

<250 Kg
250-500 Kg
500-1500 Kg
>1500 Kg

Breakup by Range:

0-200 Km
200-500 Km

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

Battery-Electric
Hybrid-Electric
Hydrogen-Electric

Breakup by Application:

Commercial
Air Taxi
Delivery Drones
Military
Cargo Transport
Combat Mission
Emergency Medical Service
Air Ambulance
Medical Cargo Transport

Breakup by Region:

North America:(United States, Canada
Asia-Pacific:(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia,Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia,Others)
Latin America;(Brazil,Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa

