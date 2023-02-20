Breakfast Food Market May See A Big Move | PepsiCo, Inc., General Mills, NESTLE, Unilever

Breakfast Food Market

Breakfast food Market by Nature (Conventional and Organic), Product Type (Breakfast Cereals, Bakery Products, Dairy Products, and Others), and Sales Channel.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for breakfast food is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to rise in consumer demand for convenience food providing several health benefits to consumers.

“Breakfast food Market by Product Type, Nature, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global breakfast food market size was valued at $398.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $729.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Free PDF Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5485

Surge in number of health-conscious consumers across the globe and rise in demand for convenience food drive the growth of the global breakfast food market.

Breakfast food is a type of meal that is consumed in the morning. Expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice has made breakfast food easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes toward the breakfast food -market growth. Moreover, grab to go breakfast food is one of the new trends gaining high traction in the global market.

In the past few years, many countries have recognized lifestyle-related diseases to be a key concern, which has led to rise in health consciousness among consumers. In addition, increase in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with the consumption of breakfast foods like oats, muesli, cornflakes, multigrain bread, egg, tofu in their breakfast meals has fuel its demand across the globe. For instance, oats and muesli helps in lowering the cholesterol level, maintains blood sugar level, aids in weight loss and others.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5485

Moreover, vegan breakfast food such as vegan butter, vegan packaged soup, vegan yogurt and other is expected to be the new and extremely popular trends during the breakfast food market forecast period. This is because many consumers are following an entirely plant-based diet owing to their awareness of the health consequences related to consumption of animal products and also due to the ethical and environmental impact of animal agriculture.

Covid-19 Scenario

The demand for breakfast food such as cereals and dairy products increased as people needed to stay healthy and boost their immunity during the pandemic.

There were hindrances in distribution as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores were closed due to lockdown measures implemented by governments to curb the spread of coronavirus. However, the distribution activities increased post-lockdown.

Manufacturing facilities faced certain challenges such as lack of workforce, supply chain disruptions, and shortage of raw materials. These facilities began operating with full capacity post-lockdown.

Buy This Report (327 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/476e6c511b5b50247e1dddac19691cac

The global breakfast food industry is segmented into product type, nature, sales channel, and region. By product type, the breakfast food market is classified into breakfast cereals, bakery product, dairy product and others. Depending on nature, it is divided into conventional and organic. As per sales channel, it is segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, online store, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and others).

Companies can operate their business in highly competitive market by launching new products or updated versions of existing products. In the recent past, many leading players opted for product launch as a business strategy to strengthen their foothold in the breakfast food market. To understand the key breakfast food market trends of the market, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report. Some of the key players in the breakfast food market analysis includes include PepsiCo, Inc., General Mills, The Kraft Heinz Company, NESTLE, The Hain Celestial Group, THE HAPPY EGG CO., HORMEL FOODS, Kellogg Co, Trillium Farm Holdings, LLC, and Unilever.

Key findings of the study

By product type, the bakery product segment garnered the highest breakfast food market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 20.30

Depending on nature, the conventional segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1%.

As per sales channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment led the market, in terms of share, in 2020, and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8%.

Region wise, North America garnered the maximum share in 2020, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Similar Reports:

Yogurt Market Expected to Reach $171.8 Billion by 2031

Breakfast Cereals Market Expected to Reach $180.3 billion by 2028

Upcoming Reports:

Meal kit market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meal-kit-market

Dairy Dessert and Yogurt market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dairy-dessert-and-yogurt-market

Ginger Powder Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ginger-powder-market

Fresh Food Packaging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fresh-food-packaging-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research