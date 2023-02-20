Global Technology Advisory Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the technology advisory market. As per TBRC’s technology advisory market forecast, the global technology advisory market size is expected to grow to $184.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.4%.

The growth in the technology advisory market is due to the increasing requirement for simplifying business operating models and IT investment monitoring. North America region is expected to hold the largest technology advisory market share. Major players in the technology advisory market include Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited, Booz & Co., Infosys Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., KPMG, IBM Corporation.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a leading trend gaining traction in various business processes. AI is an amalgamation of different technologies that enables a machine to sense, understand, and act. AI helps businesses identify and solve business problems and drive measurable business value. AI helps in designing hardware infrastructure - on-premise or cloud-based, ingestion, and analysis of big data, and to enable flexibility of computing resources.

• By Service: Application development, Cloud Services, Cybersecurity and Privacy, Data and Analytics, Technology Strategy and Enterprise Architecture, Other Services

• By End Use: Banking, Financial Services, Healthcare, IT & telecom, Government, Other End Uses

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

• By Geography: The global technology advisory market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Technology advisory refers to services that offer advice on developing technology strategies, technology ideation and prototyping, designing digital consulting services, and cybersecurity enhancements. Technology advisory help to create an effective IT strategy, adjust operations to meet corporate objectives, invest in the appropriate technology and implement it, adopt the shifting IT landscape, keep up with the latest technology developments, enhance enterprise architecture, manage and improve IT expenses.

