Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections to Boost Hospital Gowns Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hospital Gowns Market is a sub-segment of the healthcare textiles industry, which provides clothing and linens for healthcare facilities. Hospital gowns are garments worn by patients during medical procedures and hospital stays. They are designed to be comfortable, hygienic, and functional for medical staff.

The global hospital gowns market is projected to grow significantly over the next few years, driven by factors such as an increase in the number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, a rise in the number of surgical procedures, and an increase in awareness of infection control and prevention.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in demand for hospital gowns as healthcare facilities ramp up their efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. This has created a surge in demand for disposable hospital gowns.

The hospital gowns market includes both reusable and disposable gowns, with disposable gowns dominating the market due to their convenience and effectiveness in preventing the spread of infections. Some of the key players in the market include Cardinal Health, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., and Standard Textile Co., Inc.

Overall, the hospital gowns market is expected to continue growing as healthcare facilities prioritize infection control and patient comfort.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contain in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The Hospital Gowns Market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America, and Europe.

The Hospital Gowns Market report is analyzed across Usability, Gown Type, Protection Level, End User, and Region. By Usability Disposable and Reusable. By Gown Type Surgical Gowns, Non-surgical Gowns, and Patient Gowns, and By Protection Level Minimal, Low, Moderate, and High. and By End User Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in the Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in December, 2019. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from human to human. Since the outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline.

Key Benefits:

• his study presents the analytical depiction of the hospital gowns industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the hospital gowns market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the hospital gowns market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Hospital Gowns Market include Standard Textile Co., Inc., Cardinal Health, Aramark, Medline Industries, Inc., 3M Company, Stryker, and PRIMED Medical Products, Inc.

Questions Answered in the Hospital Gowns Report

• Which are the leading players active in the hospital gowns market?

• How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period?

• What are the adoption trends for the hospital gowns market in emerging economies and established economies across the world?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

• What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps in the market?

• What are the impacts of COVID-19 on the industry?

• What are hospital gowns?

• What are the current and predicted trends of the market?

