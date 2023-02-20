Sports Medicine Devices Market Expected to Reach $12,730 Million by 2025 | CAGR of 7.3%

Sports Medicine Devices Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports medicine devices market was valued at $7,175 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $12,730 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. The body reconstruction & repair segment accounted for about three-eighths of the global market in 2017. Sports medicine is a branch of healthcare industry, which deals with the physical fitness of athletes. Moreover, it involves prevention and treatment of injuries related to sports and exercise. Common sport injuries include anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, ankle sprains, muscle cramps, and shin splints. Demand for sports medicine devices has increased considerably, owing to active participation of athletes in various sports across different countries. Various aspects of sports medicine such as indulging in sports activities for fitness, recommendations for physical training, and sports injury prevention & treatment further contribute toward the market growth.

The major companies profiled in the report include Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Mitek), Arthrex, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Breg, Inc., Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., and Wright, Medical Group N.V. The other players operating in the global sports medicine devices market include Richard Wolf GmbH, Ceterix Orthopaedics, General Electric Company, KFx Medical LLC, Medtronic Plc., MedShape, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., and NuVasive, Inc.

Rise in incidence of sports-related injuries in the young population majorly drives the growth of the sports medicine devices market. Moreover, sports injuries have become highly prevalent among the young population, owing to increase in participation in sports. In addition, increase in initiatives by governments of various countries to promote sports activities and rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries boost the market growth. Furthermore, easily accessible and advanced treatment products related to sports medicine for quick & easy recovery fuel the demand for sports medicine. However, lack of skilled professionals as well as inappropriate administration and guidelines in the field of sports medicine hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in adoption of regenerative sports medicine is anticipated to offer profitable opportunities for the expansion of this market.

The body reconstruction & repair segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that body reconstruction & repair products are majorly used in the treatment and prevention of sport-related injuries. Among body reconstruction & repair products, the bone/cartilage repair & reconstruction segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Considering body support & recovery products, the support devices & braces segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2017, accounting for five-ninths share. The knee injuries segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2025, as athletes frequently suffer from such injuries. Sports medicines are principally employed in the treatment of knee injuries, owing to increase in incidence of meniscus tear among sportspersons.

The body support & recovery segment is anticipated to generate the second highest revenue during the forecast period.

The cardiac segment dominated the body monitoring & evaluation market, accounting for one-third of the total share in 2017.

North America dominated the market, accounting for maximum share of overall market in 2017.

Artificial joint implants serve to be the highest contributor to the orthopedic sports medicine devices market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period.

Shoulder injury segment accounted for one-sixth of the total share in 2017, registering a CAGR of 5.4%.

