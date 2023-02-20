Shaftsbury Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23B3000881

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/19/2023 at 0410 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pine Ridge Drive Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Levi J. Varno

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: Jessica Yandow

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a citizen dispute complaint at a residence on Pine Ridge Drive in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Levi Varno had confronted a neighbor at which time an argument ensued. Prior to leaving the residence, Varno broke a window out of a vehicle in the driveway.

Varno was later located and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 04/03/2023 at 0815 hours for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/03/2023 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

