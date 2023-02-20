Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3000881

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                           

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 02/19/2023 at 0410 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pine Ridge Drive Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Levi J. Varno                                             

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

VICTIM: Jessica Yandow

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a citizen dispute complaint at a residence on Pine Ridge Drive in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Levi Varno had confronted a neighbor at which time an argument ensued. Prior to leaving the residence, Varno broke a window out of a vehicle in the driveway.

 

Varno was later located and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 04/03/2023 at 0815 hours for the above offenses.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/03/2023 at 0815 hours.            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

