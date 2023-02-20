Shaftsbury Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct
CASE#: 23B3000881
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/19/2023 at 0410 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pine Ridge Drive Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Levi J. Varno
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: Jessica Yandow
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a citizen dispute complaint at a residence on Pine Ridge Drive in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Levi Varno had confronted a neighbor at which time an argument ensued. Prior to leaving the residence, Varno broke a window out of a vehicle in the driveway.
Varno was later located and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 04/03/2023 at 0815 hours for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/03/2023 at 0815 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
