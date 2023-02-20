Last Online Japanese School Information Session for Spring Semester 2023 Enrollment to be Held on March 11 Attain Online Japanese Language School Logo Spring Semester Enrollment Promotion is underway!

AOJ Language School will hold its second and final online enrollment information session for the spring semester of 2023 on Saturday, March 11 (JST).

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, will hold its second and final online enrollment information session for the spring semester of 2023 on Saturday, March 11, from 10:00 to 11:00 (Japan time). Advance registration is required to attend the session and can be made through the website.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html

AOJ Language School is an online Japanese language school established in April 2022 by Attain, which develops the Japanese e-learning material "Attain Online Japanese". The school is attractive because it is easy to enroll from anywhere in the world with an Internet connection, and the abundance of teaching materials and high-quality lessons are available at reasonable prices.

From April 2023, AOJ Language School will also offer "Ni-class" classes for those who wish to take the JLPT N2 and "Ho-class" for those who wish to take the JLPT N1. This means that AOJ Language School now offers classes for all JLPT levels, from beginner N5 to advanced N1. Video lectures are available 24 hours a day for unlimited learning, and live classes are available twice a week, at 2:00, 4:00, 9:00, 11:00, and 7:30 pm classes.

At the first information session, over 30 people from all over the world signed up. However, we also received feedback that some time zones made it difficult to participate even if they wanted to. Therefore, the second session will be held in the morning Japan time. This is the last school information session before the spring semester starts.

At the information session, we will explain about AOJ Language School, its curriculum, school schedule, course outline, enrollment information and enrollment campaign. This is a good opportunity to ask questions directly to school officials about actual classes and support details.

Please refer to the website for detailed information and application. You can also request information materials or ask questions about the school through the website.

<Outline of the 1st Online School Information Session for Spring Semester Student Recruitment>

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. (Japan time)

Reference Time in other time zone:

March 10, 2023, 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm New York, USA Time

March 11, 2023, 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Singapore time

Method: Zoom (Zoom URL will be sent to those who have registered)

Language: Explanation will be given in English.

Contents: About AOJ Language School, overview of curriculum and courses, admission information

Registration:

Please refer to the URL below and register by e-mail or by filling out the form. We will send a separate notice to those who have registered.

https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/information-session.html

Information Session Video: https://youtu.be/nfp_vEHdyWk



< Spring Semester Enrolment Promotion >

・No enrollment fee.

・Free first month for all students

・Another month of tuition will be cashed back to you if you study to the end of the semester.

・Full JLPT N2 passing support for all students.

For more details, click here!

https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/campaign.html



<About Spring Semester >

Courses offered:

i-class(for beginners of Japanese language study)

https://youtu.be/OSGsO27CBo8

ro-class (Beginner's class for students with basic Japanese language skills at the JLPT N5 level)

https://youtu.be/bxSlG_jxzMo

ha-class(Intermediate class for learners with basic beginner level Japanese or JLPT N4 level basic Japanese)

https://youtu.be/q4i2qSpbFDM

Ni-class (intermediate to advanced learners of Japanese with basic intermediate Japanese or JLPT N3 level basic)

https://youtu.be/tahzpNFdfkM

Ho-class (for intermediate to advanced level learners of Japanese with basic intermediate or JLPT N2 level basic)

Application deadline: Monday, March 13

Enrollment date: Sunday, April 2

Click here for application guidelines

https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/guideline.html

Application for admission is here

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

School Official Website:

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

Tuition:

0 Admission fee

Monthly payment of 14,000 JPY (about 106 USD as of February 1, 2023) through PayPal or Half-year prepayment via bank transfer

In AOJ e-campus, you will be access to the following learning contents:

・all the video lectures, 24 hours/ day

・online tests, 24 hours/ day , be able to take multiple times

・live lectures, scheduled dates

・the communication room, 24 hours/ day

・Japanese culture exchange communication lectures, scheduled dates

・supplementary video courses, 24 hours/ day

・mid-term exam, scheduled dates, one time access

・final-term exam, scheduled dates, one time access

The video lectures are placed as scheduled, so students can learn anytime they want.

The school also offers live lecture recording, so even if students miss some live lectures due to their schedule, they can watch it later.

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Source: Attain Corporation

Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3-5297-8001

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Nitten-Kanda Bldg. 17, Kanda-higashi-matsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0042, Japan



How to learn video lectures at AOJ?! Learn Japanese anytime and anywhere at your own pace! (JLPT)