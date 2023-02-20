Submit Release
News Search

There were 194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,417 in the last 365 days.

Louisiana's Tyler Rivet claims first Bassmaster Elite Series victory at Lake Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyler Rivet called his shot on Day 1.

The fifth-year Elite Series pro from Raceland, La., said Thursday he had the location and game plan to win the SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee — and on Sunday, his claim came to fruition as he finished with a four-day total of 86 pounds, 15 ounces to earn his first career blue trophy.

After placing third on Day 1 with 24-5, Rivet gained one spot with a second-round limit of 29-2 on Friday. A slower Saturday yielded only 14-11 and Rivet dropped back to third. But he turned in a Championship Sunday bag that went 18-13 to seal the deal and collect the $100,000 top prize.

"This is what I've dreamed of since I was a kid," Rivet said. "I remember every day at the (Lake Cataouatche) Tank Ponds during the 2011 Bassmaster Classic in New Orleans, hearing boats coming through the fog and seeing all the big names and thinking 'One day, I want to do that.'"

Rivet spent this week in the Kissimmee River, about two miles upstream from the lake. With the exception of a few local boats, he had the river all to himself.

"Nobody else was doing what I was doing and that's the key to winning an Elite tournament — finding that one little thing off the wall," Rivet said. "That's how it's won (most) of the time.

"I thought this one would be won out in the lake on one of the community holes. But when I found my spot in the river, I thought, 'This could be something.' But I didn't know until that first day and I was like 'We could win.'"

The story of how Rivet landed in this area enhanced his victory experience.

"I just went sac-a-lait (French for crappie) fishing before the tournament," Rivet said. "I'm the cook in my travel family, so I went up the river and caught some sac-a-lait. Then I looked to the left on Garmin LiveScope and said 'That looks like a bass.'

"I threw over there with a jerkbait and caught a 6-pounder. I went down about 20 yards, saw another one, caught it on the first cast — 4-pounder. I just kept going down the river and they were staging everywhere."

In the river, Rivet targeted hard-bottom spots off the bank. These classic prespawn staging areas attracted groups of bass that seemed to periodically come and go throughout each day.

"The main spot was a dead-end canal with a little dam at the back of it, and I guess the fish were going in there to spawn, or they were sitting on a little hard point that was coming off of it," Rivet said. "They would come in waves. You'd see them on Garmin LiveScope.

"You'd have to hit them perfectly. You'd have to throw in front of them and not behind them. If you come from behind, it would spook them away, so you had to have that perfect angle."

Rivet said he caught 80% of his bass on a Berkley Stunna jerkbait. He also caught a few of his weight fish by punching hyacinth mats and Kissimmee grass with a black/blue and junebug Xcite Baits Sucka Punch. A Carolina-rigged Xcite Baits Hawgalicious produced a couple more keepers.

Rivet dedicated his victory to his grandmother who passed in January.

"She was watching me from up there every day," Rivet said with a trembling voice. "Every fish that I caught this week that was over 4, I said, 'Thank you Mammaw.'"

Elite Series veteran Clark Wendlandt of Leander, Texas, placed second with 83 pounds. Committing all four days to the South Bay region, Wendlandt turned in daily bags of 18-9, 25-5, 23-4 and 15-14.

"I just felt most confident in that area," Wendlandt said. "I practiced at the north end, too, but I just felt like my better bites would be down south.

"I honestly didn't get any big bites in practice, but I caught some big fish in the tournament."

Wendlandt caught the majority of his bass on a junebug Strike King Cut-R Worm with a 3/16-ounce weight. He also caught a couple of key fish on a Strike King Thunder Cricket with a Strike King Blade Minnow trailer.

"I was fishing dead reeds that were below the surface," Wendlandt said. "In between the clumps were open spots, so I'd fish my worm over those reeds and let it fall down into those lower spots."

Brandon Cobb of Greenwood, S.C., placed third with 81-9. After placing sixth in the first round with 22-9, Cobb added 32-15, 14-4 and 11-13.

With days 1 and 2 bringing warm, partly sunny conditions, Cobb found his bass in shallow cover mostly cooperative. The cold front on Day 3 rattled his area, but he hoped the final day's calm warming conditions would deliver a revival that never materialized.

"Day 1, most everything I caught was spawning fish," Cobb said. "On Day 2, most of my big ones were prespawn, so that made me excited. On Day 3, the weather wasn't right and they weren't ready. Today, I fully expected them to be spawning. I expected it to get hot any hour, but it just never did."

After catching his bass on a black and blue 3/8-ounce ChatterBait with a Zoom Super Fluke and flipping a Texas-rigged Zoom Fluke Stick, Cobb's tough final day saw him switch to a Yo-Zuri prop bait. The color was bluegill and Cobb accented the belly with a black marker.

Rookie Logan Latuso of Gonzales, La., earned the $1,000 daily bonus for catching the Phoenix Boats Big Bass of the Day Sunday with his 6-14 largemouth. Cobb won the Day 2 award, as well as the overall $2,000 Phoenix Boats Big Bass of the tournament title, with an 8-12.

Cobb's Day 2 catch of 32-15 won the $2,000 VMC Monster Bag honors. 

Rivet also took home an additional $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program while Cobb earned $2,000 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

As part of the Yamaha Power Pay program, Wendlandt also earned an additional $2,500 as the highest-placing entrant and Australian pro Carl Jocumsen claimed an additional $1,500 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

Pennsylvania's Jonathan Kelley won the $1,000 BassTrakk Contingency award for the most accurate weight reporting.

Since this was the first event of the Elite Series season, Rivet claimed the lead in the Progressive Insurance Bassmaster Angler of the Year standings with 104 points. Wendlandt is in second with 103, followed by Cobb with 102, Latuso with 101 and Steve Kennedy of Auburn, Ala., with 100.

Latuso also leads the Bassmaster Rookie of the Year standings.

The Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee was hosted by Okeechobee County

Finish

Name

Hometown

Total lbs-oz

Earnings

1

Tyler Rivet

Raceland, LA

86-15

$101,000

2

Clark Wendlandt

Leander, TX

83-00

$35,000

3

Brandon Cobb

Greenwood, SC

81-09

$35,000

4

Logan Latuso

Gonzales, LA

81-04

$26,000

5

Steve Kennedy

Auburn, AL

77-02

$20,000

6

Carl Jocumsen

Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia

75-07

$19,000

7

Brandon Card

Salisbury, NC

73-04

$18,000

8

Jake Whitaker

Hendersonville, NC

71-06

$17,000

9

Marc Frazier

Newnan, GA

66-13

$16,000

10

Drew Cook

Cairo, GA

66-11

$15,000

11

Gerald Swindle

Guntersville, AL

55-01

$10,000

12

Ed Loughran III

Richmond, VA

54-08

$10,000

13

Kyle Welcher

Opelika, AL

53-15

$10,000

14

Will Davis Jr

Sylacauga, AL

53-09

$10,000

15

Patrick Walters

Summerville, SC

52-00

$10,000

16

Cooper Gallant

Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada

51-12

$10,000

17

Jay Przekurat

Stevens Point, WI

51-11

$10,000

18

Scott Canterbury

Odenville, AL

51-03

$10,000

19

Joey Cifuentes III

Clinton, AR

50-13

$10,000

20

Lee Livesay

Longview, TX

50-06

$10,000

21

Brad Whatley

Bivins, TX

49-09

$10,000

22

Skylar Hamilton

Jefferson, TN

49-05

$10,000

23

Brock Mosley

Collinsville, MS

49-01

$10,000

24

Brandon Palaniuk

Rathdrum, ID

47-12

$10,000

25

Cody Huff

Ava, MO

47-10

$11,000

26

Pat Schlapper

Eleva, WI

47-01

$10,000

27

Buddy Gross

Chattanooga, TN

46-10

$10,000

28

Ray Hanselman Jr

Del Rio, TX

46-09

$10,000

29

Bradley Hallman

Edmond, OK

46-09

$10,000

30

Scott Martin

Clewiston, FL

46-06

$10,000

31

Shane LeHew

Catawba, NC

46-05

$10,000

32

Keith Combs

Huntington, TX

46-02

$10,000

33

John Crews

Salem, VA

46-00

$10,000

34

Bernie Schultz

Gainesville, FL

45-13

$11,000

35

Greg Hackney

Gonzales, LA

45-12

$10,000

36

Jamie Hartman

Newport, NY

45-05

$10,000

37

Micah Frazier

Newnan, GA

45-03

$10,000

38

Jeff Gustafson

Kenora, Ontario, Canada

45-03

$10,000

39

Caleb Kuphall

Mukwonago, WI

44-14

$10,000

40

Bill Lowen

Brookville, IN

44-09

$10,000

41

Michael Iaconelli

Pittsgrove, NJ

43-12

$10,000

42

Cliff Prince

Palatka, FL

43-12

$10,000

43

Chris Johnston

Otonabee, Ontario, Canada

43-10

$10,000

44

David Gaston

Sylacauga, AL

43-08

$10,000

45

Clifford Pirch

Payson, AZ

43-05

$10,000

46

Brandon Lester

Fayetteville, TN

42-15

$10,000

47

Derek Hudnall

Zachary, LA

34-06

$10,000

48

Gary Clouse

Winchester, TN

38-09

$10,000

49

John Cox

DeBary, FL

37-07

$10,000

50

Greg DiPalma

Millville, NJ

36-14

$10,000

51

Darold Gleason

Many, LA

29-08

$2,500

52

Chris Zaldain

Fort Worth, TX

29-06

$2,500

53

Luke Palmer

Coalgate, OK

29-06

$2,500

54

Bob Downey

Detroit Lakes, MN

29-05

$2,500

55

Jason Williamson

Aiken, SC

29-03

$2,500

2023 Bassmaster Elite Series Platinum Sponsor: Toyota
2023 Bassmaster Elite Series Premier Sponsors: Bass Pro Shops, Dakota Lithium, Humminbird, Mercury, Minn Kota, Nitro Boats, Power-Pole, Progressive Insurance, Ranger Boats, Rapala, Skeeter Boats, Yamaha
2023 Bassmaster Elite Series Supporting Sponsors: AFTCO, Daiwa, Garmin, Lew's, Marathon, Triton Boats, VMC
2023 Bassmaster Conservation Partners: AFTCO, Yamaha Rightwaters

Media Contact: Emily Harley, B.A.S.S. Communications Manager, 205-313-0945, eharley@bassmaster.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/louisianas-tyler-rivet-claims-first-bassmaster-elite-series-victory-at-lake-okeechobee-301750476.html

SOURCE B.A.S.S.

You just read:

Louisiana's Tyler Rivet claims first Bassmaster Elite Series victory at Lake Okeechobee

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.