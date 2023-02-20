Fitness Equipment Market 2021: Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, Forecast To 2028

Fitness Equipment Market

Fitness equipment is any machine or device required for physical exercise to manage overall weight, improve physical stamina, and develop muscular strength

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in concerns over health amid COVID-19 pandemic is driving the market expansion, however, the industry is facing significant challenges due to high cost of fitness equipment. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Fitness Equipment Market by Type, End User, and Price Point: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” The global fitness equipment market was valued at $13.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 0.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Fitness equipment are widely used for physical fitness, weight management, and improving body stamina & muscular strength. The commonly used fitness equipment are treadmills, stationary bicycles, stair climbers, and weightlifting machines. Rise in awareness regarding health & fitness, increase in obese population, government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and increase in youth population are the major factors that drive the growth of the global fitness equipment market. However, counterfeiting of fitness equipment is a key restraining factor of the market. On the contrary, upsurge in youth population, improved lifestyle, and rise in disposable income of individual in developing countries are anticipated to offer immense opportunities for the market players.

An alarming rise in global obesity, especially in urban areas, supplements the growth of the fitness equipment market. According to the WHO, there has been a startling increase in the number of obese people worldwide. In 2020, world’s 39% of adults aged 18 years and above were overweight and 13% were obese. Obesity is associated to a number of health issues or disorders such as sudden cardiac arrest, hypertension, hypotension, and diabetes.

Therefore, to lose weight, reduce stress, and improve blood circulation, obese people tend to use more of fitness equipment, thereby increasing the sales for these products. The global fitness equipment market is segmented into type, end user, and region. Depending on type, the fitness equipment market is categorized into cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, and other equipment.

By end user, the market segregated into health clubs/gyms, hospitality, residential, & leisure (Hotels, Residential, and Leisure Clubs), health, corporate, public (Hospitals & Medical Centers, Corporate Offices, and Public Institutions), and home consumer. By price point, the market is segregatted into premium/luxury and mass. Each of the segments in end user and price point are further categorized into cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, and other equipment.

To understand the key fitness equipment market trends, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report. Some of the key players in the fitness equipment industry analysis include ICON Health & Fitness, Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd., Technogym S.p.A, Amer Sports Corporation, Nautilus, Inc., Core Health and Fitness, LLC, TRUE Fitness Technology, Inc., Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co., Ltd., and Torque Fitness, LLC.

Key findings

By region, North America dominates in terms of fitness equipment market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

By type, the cardiovascular training equipment segment led in terms of fitness equipment market demand, and is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years

As per the fitness equipment market forecast, by end user, the home consumer segment accounted for more than 60% share of the fitness equipment market in 2020, due to the imposition of social distancing and gym closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the health club/gym segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

By end user, the health clubs/gyms segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

As per the fitness equipment market forecast, by region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with a robust CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

