PRESS RELEASE: PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIALS OF THE AMBASSADOR – DESIGNATE OF THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA TO THE INDEPENDENT STATE OF SAMOA – Monday 20 February 2023

The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Samoa, Her Excellency, Ms. Fientje Maritje Suebu presented her Letter of Credence to the Head of State, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, at the credential ceremony held at the Residence of the Head of State at Vailele, on 20 February 2023 this afternoon.

Ambassador Fientje Maritje Suebu in her remarks during the ceremony, conveyed the President of Indonesia His Excellency, Mr. Joko Widodo’s best wishes to the Head of State and the people of Samoa. The Ambassador emphasized the strong relations both our countries have continued to enjoy since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1980. In advancing Indonesia’s relations with Samoa, the Ambassador reaffirmed their commitment to foster cooperation and collaboration in various areas such as supporting each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, economy and trade, infrastructure, environmental protection, social cultural and people-to-people connections.

In his responding remarks, the Head of State of the Independent State of Samoa reciprocated his best wishes to His Excellency, Joko Widodo and the people of Indonesia. The Head of State commended the Ambassador’s commitment to continue to foster the existing relations and recognizes Indonesia’s active roles in the Regional and International fora such as the United Nations. The Head of State expressed his confidence that the appointment of the Ambassador will yield fruitful outcomes and generate many opportunities for the betterment of both countries.

H.E. Ms. Fientje Maritje Suebu is a career diplomat who served in various Government position within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia. On diplomatic posting she served as the Chief Socio-Cultural affairs officer at the Indonesia Embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe (1989-1993), she served as Chief Political Affairs Officer in Brussels, Belgium (1997-2001) and as Chief Political Affairs at the Embassy in New Delhi, India in the capacity of Deputy Chief of Mission from 2018 to 2002. H.E Suebu is the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Indonesia to New Zealand with concurrent accreditation to Samoa, Tonga, Cook Islands and Niue.

