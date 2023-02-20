At-Home Testing Market Size 2023: A Convenient and Safe Alternative for Healthcare

At-Home Testing Market Size

Rise in awareness about the advantages offered by home-testing devices, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, drives the growth of the market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At-home testing refers to medical diagnostic tests that can be performed by individuals in the comfort of their own homes, without the need for a healthcare professional to administer the test. These tests are typically easy to use and provide results that can be interpreted by the individual or sent to a healthcare provider for further analysis. At-home testing can be used for a variety of purposes, including monitoring chronic conditions, screening for diseases, and diagnosing infections or illnesses. Examples of at-home testing include pregnancy tests, blood glucose monitors, and COVID-19 test kits.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title AT-Home Testing Market Size was Valued at USD 16.66 billion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 45.58 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the at-home testing market positively, owing to the increased demand for self-testing kits.

• The pandemic raised awareness among consumers regarding the use of self-testing kits, which is why more people adopted self-help testing kits due to several restrictions in place.

• The increased demand and production of at-home testing kits such as glucose monitoring devices, infectious diseases test kits, and other at-home testing kits increased the net revenue of firms working with the manufacturing and distribution of testing and diagnostic devices.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠?

The market drivers for at-home testing include:

• Convenience: At-home testing provides the convenience of being able to test oneself without the need to visit a healthcare facility, which is especially important for people with limited mobility or those who live far from medical centers.

• Cost-effectiveness: At-home testing can be more cost-effective than testing done in a healthcare facility as it eliminates the need for the additional costs associated with visiting a doctor or laboratory.

• Privacy: At-home testing offers greater privacy and allows individuals to test themselves without having to share personal information with medical professionals.

• Advancements in technology: Advances in technology have made it possible to develop accurate and reliable at-home testing kits for a variety of conditions, including genetic testing, sexually transmitted infections, and COVID-19.

• Rising prevalence of chronic diseases: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer has led to a growing demand for at-home testing for monitoring and managing these conditions.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐭-𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠:

• ACON Laboratories, Inc.

• Quidel Corporation

• Biomerieux SA

• Everly Health, Inc.

• OraSure Technologies, Inc.

• PHC Holdings Corporation

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

𝐀𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The At-Home Testing market can be segmented based on various factors, including:

• By Test Type: The market can be segmented by the type of tests offered, such as pregnancy tests, STD tests, drug tests, and others.

• By Sample Type: The market can be segmented by the type of samples required for testing, such as blood samples, urine samples, saliva samples, and others.

• By Distribution Channel: The market can be segmented by the distribution channel, such as online pharmacies, e-commerce platforms, and retail stores.

• By End User: The market can be segmented based on the end-users, such as hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and individuals.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global at-home testing market share and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

