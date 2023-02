At-Home Testing Market Size 2023: A Convenient and Safe Alternative for Healthcare

At-Home Testing Market Size

Rise in awareness about the advantages offered by home-testing devices, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, drives the growth of the market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At-home testing refers to medical diagnostic tests that can be performed by individuals in the comfort of their own homes, without the need for a healthcare professional to administer the test. These tests are typically easy to use and provide results that can be interpreted by the individual or sent to a healthcare provider for further analysis. At-home testing can be used for a variety of purposes, including monitoring chronic conditions, screening for diseases, and diagnosing infections or illnesses. Examples of at-home testing include pregnancy tests, blood glucose monitors, and COVID-19 test kits.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title AT-Home Testing Market Size was Valued at USD 16.66 billion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 45.58 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32316

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐’๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ-

โ€ข The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the at-home testing market positively, owing to the increased demand for self-testing kits.

โ€ข The pandemic raised awareness among consumers regarding the use of self-testing kits, which is why more people adopted self-help testing kits due to several restrictions in place.

โ€ข The increased demand and production of at-home testing kits such as glucose monitoring devices, infectious diseases test kits, and other at-home testing kits increased the net revenue of firms working with the manufacturing and distribution of testing and diagnostic devices.

๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐€๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐€๐ญ ๐‡๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ?

The market drivers for at-home testing include:

โ€ข Convenience: At-home testing provides the convenience of being able to test oneself without the need to visit a healthcare facility, which is especially important for people with limited mobility or those who live far from medical centers.

โ€ข Cost-effectiveness: At-home testing can be more cost-effective than testing done in a healthcare facility as it eliminates the need for the additional costs associated with visiting a doctor or laboratory.

โ€ข Privacy: At-home testing offers greater privacy and allows individuals to test themselves without having to share personal information with medical professionals.

โ€ข Advancements in technology: Advances in technology have made it possible to develop accurate and reliable at-home testing kits for a variety of conditions, including genetic testing, sexually transmitted infections, and COVID-19.

โ€ข Rising prevalence of chronic diseases: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer has led to a growing demand for at-home testing for monitoring and managing these conditions.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐ญ-๐‡๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ :

โ€ข ACON Laboratories, Inc.

โ€ข Quidel Corporation

โ€ข Biomerieux SA

โ€ข Everly Health, Inc.

โ€ข OraSure Technologies, Inc.

โ€ข PHC Holdings Corporation

โ€ข B. Braun Melsungen AG

โ€ข Cardinal Health Inc.

โ€ข Abbott Laboratories

โ€ข F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

๐€๐ญ ๐‡๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ :

The At-Home Testing market can be segmented based on various factors, including:

โ€ข By Test Type: The market can be segmented by the type of tests offered, such as pregnancy tests, STD tests, drug tests, and others.

โ€ข By Sample Type: The market can be segmented by the type of samples required for testing, such as blood samples, urine samples, saliva samples, and others.

โ€ข By Distribution Channel: The market can be segmented by the distribution channel, such as online pharmacies, e-commerce platforms, and retail stores.

โ€ข By End User: The market can be segmented based on the end-users, such as hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and individuals.

Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32316

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global at-home testing market share and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

โ€ข Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

โ€ข Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

โ€ข What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

โ€ข What are the trends of this market?

โ€ข Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

โ€ข How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

โ€ข How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

โ€ข Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

โ€ข How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

โ€ข Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

โ€ข North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

โ€ข Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

โ€ข Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

โ€ข LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Top Trending Report:

3D Cell Culture Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3d-cell-cultures-market

Molecular diagnostics market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/molecular-diagnostics-market

Digital Pathology Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-pathology-market

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of โ€œMarket Research Reportsโ€ and โ€œBusiness Intelligence Solutions.โ€ AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.