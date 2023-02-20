Clean Group Commercial Cleaning Expands Services to New Areas in NSW

commercial cleaning company logo cleaners

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sydney, NSW - Clean Group Commercial Cleaning, a leading provider of commercial cleaning services in Sydney, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to new areas in New South Wales. The company has been providing top-notch commercial cleaning services in Sydney for over 20 years and is now expanding its services to new areas to better serve its growing customer base.

With this expansion, Clean Group Commercial Cleaning Pendle Hill NSW will be offering its services to businesses and commercial properties in a number of new areas in NSW, including Newcastle, Wollongong, and Central Coast. The company's team of expert cleaners will be available to provide a wide range of commercial cleaning services, including office cleaning, medical facility cleaning, school cleaning, and more.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our services to new areas in NSW," said Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group Commercial Cleaning. "Our team has been providing high-quality cleaning services in Sydney for over two decades and we're excited to bring our expertise to new customers in these areas. We're confident that our team of expert cleaners will exceed the expectations of our new customers and provide exceptional cleaning services that help them maintain a clean and healthy environment for their staff and customers."

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning Seven Hills NSW has built a reputation as one of the most reliable and trusted commercial cleaning companies in Sydney. With a focus on using eco-friendly and safe cleaning products, the company provides a range of services that are tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer.

For businesses and commercial properties in Newcastle, Wollongong, and Central Coast, Clean Group Commercial Cleaning is the perfect choice for maintaining a clean and healthy environment. Customers can expect high-quality services that are delivered with a personal touch and a commitment to excellence.

For more information about Clean Group Commercial Cleaning Chatswood NSW and its services, please visit their website at https://www.clean-group.com.au

Contact:

Suji Siv

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning

Phone: 02 88598976

Email: sales@clean-group.com.au

Address: 68 York St, Sydney NSW 2000



