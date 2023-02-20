Exploring the Latest Innovations in Antibiotics Market Size 2023 With Top Key Players: Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc.

Antibiotics Market Size

Rise in consumption of antibiotics in low & middle-income countries (LMICs), heavy inflow of investments for R&D activities Drives the Market Growth

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antibiotics are medications that are used to treat bacterial infections. They work by either killing the bacteria or stopping their growth. Antibiotics are widely used in the treatment of a variety of infections, including urinary tract infections, pneumonia, strep throat, and sinusitis. They can be administered orally, topically, or intravenously. It's important to note that antibiotics are not effective against viral infections, such as the common cold or the flu. Overuse of antibiotics can also lead to antibiotic resistance, where bacteria develop resistance to antibiotics, making them less effective.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Antibiotics Market Size is Projected to Garner USD 50.37 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.1% During Forecast Period.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

• The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the antibiotics market. On one hand, the increased focus on hygiene and infection control has led to increased demand for antibiotics to treat and prevent infections. However, on the other hand, the pandemic has also led to disruptions in the supply chain for antibiotics, as well as increased pressure to limit the use of antibiotics in COVID-19 patients to reduce the risk of antibiotic resistance.

• In some cases, the pandemic has also led to a decrease in demand for antibiotics, as hospital resources have been diverted to treating COVID-19 patients and elective surgeries have been postponed or cancelled.

• Overall, the impact of COVID-19 on the antibiotics market is complex and multifaceted, and is likely to vary depending on factors such as the type of antibiotic and the regional healthcare system.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬?

The market drivers for antibiotics include the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, growing population, increasing resistance of pathogens to existing antibiotics, and the development of innovative antibiotics with improved efficacy and fewer side effects. Additionally, the rising demand for antibiotics in emerging economies and the increasing investment by pharmaceutical companies in R&D for the development of novel antibiotics are also significant market drivers. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growth of the elderly population further fuel the demand for antibiotics. Finally, the initiatives taken by government organizations to promote the rational use of antibiotics and prevent the emergence of antibiotic resistance are also important market drivers.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬

• Pfizer Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Novartis AG

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• AstraZeneca plc

• Sanofi S.A.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• Allergan plc

• Bayer AG.

𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The antibiotics market can be segmented based on drug class, the spectrum of activity, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography.

By Drug class:

• Beta-lactams (penicillins, cephalosporins, carbapenems)

• Macrolides

• Quinolones

• Tetracyclines

• Aminoglycosides

• Sulfonamides

• Others (oxazolidinones, polymyxins, lincosamides)

By spectrum of activity:

• Broad-spectrum antibiotics

• Narrow-spectrum antibiotics

By Route of Administration:

• Oral

• Intravenous

• Others (topical, subcutaneous, intramuscular)

By distribution channel:

• Hospital pharmacies

• Retail pharmacies

• Online pharmacies

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

