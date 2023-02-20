U.S. Healthcare IT Market Size 2023: Opportunities and Challenges in a Changing Landscape

U.S. Healthcare IT

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare IT, also known as Health Information Technology (HIT), is a field that uses technology to manage and share health information. It involves the use of electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchange (HIE) systems, and other digital tools to improve patient care, enhance communication between healthcare providers, and streamline administrative processes.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title U.S. Healthcare IT Market Size was Valued at USD 96.93 billion in 2020, and is Projected to Garner USD 344.07 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Healthcare IT plays a critical role in modern healthcare delivery, as it enables healthcare providers to make more informed decisions, improve the accuracy and efficiency of diagnoses, and ultimately improve patient outcomes. Additionally, healthcare IT helps to reduce costs associated with paper-based records and manual processes, while also improving patient safety and data security.

Covid-19 Scenario-

• The Covid-19 pandemic heightened the demand for healthcare IT solutions to offer effective services to patients through locations. This, in turn, impacted the U.S. healthcare IT market positively.

• Also, growing inclination toward virtual health monitoring and increase in use of telehealth propelled the market growth in several ways.

What Are the Market Drivers for U.S. Healthcare IT?

The U.S. Healthcare IT market is driven by several factors, including:

• The increasing demand for digital health solutions that enable better patient outcomes and care coordination.

• The need to reduce healthcare costs and improve operational efficiency through the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and other healthcare IT systems.

• The growth of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, which have become increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The increasing focus on data analytics and population health management to improve healthcare quality and patient outcomes.

• Government initiatives and regulations that promote the adoption of healthcare IT systems and interoperability between different systems and providers.

Top Key Players of U.S. Healthcare IT

• Cerner Corporation

• McKesson Corporation

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Athenahealth, Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• Philips Healthcare

• NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC

• eClinicalWorks

• Greenway Health LLC.

U.S. Healthcare IT Market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

Based on product type, the healthcare provider solutions segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the U.S. healthcare IT market in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 13.95% throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for accurate health record systems and advancements in the healthcare IT sector.

Based on end-user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the U.S. healthcare IT market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.59% during the forecast period. This is attributed to high demand for advanced and accurate healthcare services, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in number of top players across the province.

