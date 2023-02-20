5th denim, jeans exhibition to open in HCM City

VIETNAM, February 20 -

HCM CITY — The fifth edition of the Denimsandjeans.com Việt Nam exhibition with a theme of YOGIM (Yoga and Denim) will open in HCM City from March 1 to 2, with the participation of many big denim manufacturers from more than 10 countries.

The two-day expo will take place at the Riverside Palace in District 4.

The expo, organised by the Việt Nam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) and Balaji Enterprises of India, will showcase the latest fashion trends and innovations in the global denim industry.

The event will be quite attractive to retailers, fashion brands and textile companies from around the world, especially from the EU and the US.

It will offer a good opportunity for exhibitors to seek and establish partnerships.

It is expected to attract about 35 exhibitors and 1,200 visitors.

A YOGIM show will be held on the afternoon of March 1.

The highlight of the expo will be a “DENIM BAZAAR” area where Vietnamese fashion brands will display their innovative denim products, including recycled denim.

Six seminars will be held on the sidelines of the event, with discussions of international experts focusing on the future of denim supply, the denim supply chain for sustainable development, breakthroughs in the denim fabric industry with the help of innovative AI-based solutions, and the latest innovations in laundry chemistry.

Việt Nam has become one of the leading destinations for investors interested in the textile and garment industry.

The country exports more than 65 million pieces of denim every year. — VNS