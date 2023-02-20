Cummins announces new 540 horsepower L9 for defence applications

Today, Cummins Inc. CMI announces its ISL9 diesel engine is now available up to 540 horsepower for military ground vehicles. The ISL9 is already proven in a wide variety of equipment; commercial on and off-highway and military vehicles like armoured personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles and logistical trucks.

"Cummins invests heavily in state-of-the-art engineering test cells, balancing key technologies such as combustion, turbocharging, fuel systems and electronic calibrations, which allows us to engineer and develop the best solution for our customers," said Carlos Gasteazoro-Martin, Defense Segment Leader. "This has enabled Cummins to develop the ISL9 at a peak power output of 540 horsepower and represents the dependability of the proven L9 platform across all our serving industries. This solution is ideal for our military customers and end-users looking for a reliable, cost effective, and volume efficient solution."

Light weight, compact and fuel-efficient engine, the ISL9 offers distinct advantages to global vehicle manufacturers, with a simplified engine architecture that reduces complexity for ease of installation. For operators, it provides high performance with low operating costs with the added capabilities to run on military grade high sulphur diesel, while offering excellent reliability.

From this knowledge and experience, Cummins has fully optimized the 9-litre engine, increasing power by an additional 20%. Torque capability is also increased up to 1,900 Nm. The optimization of key performance parts, and the integration of Cummins HE500 Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT), has been key in achieving this improvement.

The VGT has a unique patented one-piece sliding-nozzle design which precisely adjusts the airflow delivered to the engine. It combines the benefits of a small and a large turbocharger in a single unit. The sliding nozzle varies the exhaust gas flow into the turbine wheel to provide rapid boost at low engine rpm and then maintain high boost at higher rpm.

The new 540 horsepower ISL9 offers mobile defence equipment improved engine response time for demanding gradients and tough terrain in challenging climates. The higher power capability allows vehicles to carry a heavier load, more people, more equipment and more armory. The vehicles can do this without sacrificing speed or reliability.

Engines are now available for vehicle integration and testing purposes through local representatives.

Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions to components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 59,900 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $24 billion in 2021. Learn more at cummins.com.

