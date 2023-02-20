New Haven Barracks / DUI #6 / Ignition Interlock Violation
CASE#: 23B5000635
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 02/19/23 @ 16:10
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Leicester, VT
VIOLATIONS:
-DUI #6 (DRUGS)
-Ignition Interlock Violation
ACCUSED: Martin Landon
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/19/23 at approximately at 16:10 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of US route 7 & Fern Lake Rd. in the Town of Leicester after observing a motor vehicle violation.
The operator was identified as Martin Landon (51) of Weybridge, VT. While speaking with Landon, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Landon was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs). Over the course of the investigation it was also found Landon was operating a motor vehicle without a required ignition interlock device.
Landon was transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing and later released with a citation for the above violations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted by members of the Vergennes and Brandon Police Departments.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/03/23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.