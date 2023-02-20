New Haven Barracks / DUI #6 / Ignition Interlock Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5000635

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/19/23 @ 16:10

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Leicester, VT

VIOLATIONS:





-DUI #6 (DRUGS)

-Ignition Interlock Violation





ACCUSED: Martin Landon

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/19/23 at approximately at 16:10 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of US route 7 & Fern Lake Rd. in the Town of Leicester after observing a motor vehicle violation.





The operator was identified as Martin Landon (51) of Weybridge, VT. While speaking with Landon, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Landon was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs). Over the course of the investigation it was also found Landon was operating a motor vehicle without a required ignition interlock device.



Landon was transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing and later released with a citation for the above violations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted by members of the Vergennes and Brandon Police Departments.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/03/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.