Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,387 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / DUI #6 / Ignition Interlock Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B5000635

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven                 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 02/19/23 @ 16:10

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Leicester, VT

VIOLATIONS: 


-DUI #6 (DRUGS)

-Ignition Interlock Violation


ACCUSED: Martin Landon

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 02/19/23 at approximately at 16:10 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of US route 7 & Fern Lake Rd. in the Town of Leicester after observing a motor vehicle violation. 


The operator was identified as Martin Landon (51) of Weybridge, VT. While speaking with Landon, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Landon was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs). Over the course of the investigation it was also found Landon was operating a motor vehicle without a required ignition interlock device. 

 

Landon was transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing and later released with a citation for the above violations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

Troopers were assisted by members of the Vergennes and Brandon Police Departments.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/03/23 at 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / DUI #6 / Ignition Interlock Violation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.