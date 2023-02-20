Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 3600 Block of 22nd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense that occurred on Friday, February 17, 2023, in the 3600 block of 22nd Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 8:39 am, the suspect approached the victim, who was entering their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and demanded the vehicle keys. The victim did not comply. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Friday, February 17, 2023, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

 

