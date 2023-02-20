Arrest Made in Robbery and Burglary Two Offenses in the Second and Third Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two and Robbery offenses that occurred in the Second and Third Districts.

Robbery of an Establishment

On Sunday, February 12, 2023, at approximately 11:50 am the suspect entered an establishment in the 2400 block of 18th Street Northwest. Once inside, the suspect approached an employee and demanded money, while motioning as if he had a weapon. The employee complied. The suspect fled the scene. CCN: 23-023463



Robbery of an Establishment

On Friday, February 17, 2023, at approximately 9:15 pm the suspect entered an establishment in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect pointed an object at an employee. The suspect assaulted the employee and took money from the cash register. The suspect fled the scene but was later apprehended. CCN: 23-026-491

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, 43-year-old Tarik Lagharib, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses. He was additionally charged with the below offenses as a result of the detectives’ investigation:

In each of the below Burglary Two offenses the suspect gained entry into an establishment. Once inside, the suspect took property and fled the scene.

On Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 3:20 am, in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-010-511

On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:30 am, in the 1800 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-018-311

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 4:10 am, in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-021700

On Friday, February 10, 2023, at approximately 10:43 pm, in the 2700 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-022-703

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at approximately 5:38 am, in the 3400 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-024-306

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at approximately 4:23 am in the 2400 block of 18th Street Northwest. CCN: 23-024-859

