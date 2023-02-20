Conklin Automotive enters a new era with a new look

Announcing a brand refresh for legacy brand, Conklin Automotive Group

"Conklin is a legacy brand in Kansas and iscommitted to continuing to offer a wide range of automotive brands and excellent customer service, just as the previous 3 generations of owners had before us." — Sam Conklin

Conklin Automotive Group enters a new era with a new look.

Hutchinson - The Conklin family has been in the car business since 1941 offering multiple lines of cars to generations of Kansans. With the recent transition in advertising to Sam Conklin and Bud Conklin, the dealership has also undergone a refreshing of their brand as the new generation continues to grow the family business. Conklin Cars is now Conklin Automotive Group, better reflecting the breadth of brands offered throughout their three dealerships with 11 new car brands, hundreds of preowned vehicles, service and body shops at each location.

“Conklin is a legacy brand in Kansas and we are committed to continuing to offer a wide range of automotive brands and excellent customer service, just as the previous 3 generations of owners had before us. But with the car industry changing and with an increased interest in EV and Hybrid vehicles as well as a an evolving landscape in terms of buying cars we found that this is a great time to tweak our brand voice, offer a more intuitive and robust website and engage in new ways with our customers, many of whom want better ways of buying a car”, said Sam Conklin. “The refresh maintains the integrity of the brand but offers a cleaner look to appeal to a broader market. We are confident that Conklin Automotive Group will continue to build relationships with Kansas families and will continue to flourish as cars and drivers change to meet future needs.”

Conklin Automotive has locations in Hutchinson, Salina and Newton, offering a robust range of brands to buyers from across the region. Their responsive website allows potential buyers to explore options and reach out to the Conklin team from the comfort of their home if the customer prefers an interactive online experience. Of course, anyone is welcome to come into the dealership and “kick the tires” too.

