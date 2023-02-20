JR Language Translation Services Expands with an Office in San Jose, California
JR Language Translation Services is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in California, located at 111 N Market Street, San Jose.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JR Language is a leader in the language translation industry, with more than 16 years of experience in providing language services to customers around the world. This translation company specializes in translating legal documents, medical records, financial documents, technical manuals, and more. Its experienced multilingual and multicultural team is well-versed in more than 150 languages, including Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.
JR Language is a one-stop Language Service provider offering a broad range of services to the residents of San Jose, including:
• 24/7 Phone Interpretation
• Technical Translations
• Legal Translations
• Marketing Translations
• Machine Translations
• Document Translations
• Zoom meeting Translations.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer our language services to the residents of San Jose," said Jackie Ruffolo, President of JR Language. "We know how important it is for people to access services in the language they understand. This facility allows us to expand our language service in California; whether you are looking to translate a business document or arrange a Simultaneous Zoom interpretation, we will provide a fast, accurate, and reliable service."
JR Language is a corporate member of the American Translators Association (ATA) and a Member of GALA, the Globalization and Localization Association. Being active in these organizations shows our commitment to staying informed and our focus on incorporating new technologies and advances that appear in the industry to fulfill our client's needs.
About JR Language Translation Services, Inc.
JR Language Translation Services Inc. is a language services company with operations in the US, Canada, and Mexico specializing in custom language solutions with software engineering, digital transformation, cloud strategy, and data-driven insights. Our technology and linguistic experience cover a diverse set of industries focusing on middle-market and enterprise companies. Our international reach serves clients on their global journey to communicate with employees, clients, and partners worldwide in 150 languages.
For more information visit www.jrlanguage.com
Victoria Wildow
Jr Language Translation Services
+1 585-935-7144
victoria.wildopw@jrlanguage.com