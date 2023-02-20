Submit Release
Mount Clemens Photographers Unleash Pooch Playoffs and Fundraiser

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Clemens, Jen Dera and Angela Bilen, owners of Capture a Moment Photography, have always loved pets, each having plenty of their own. Because of this, they decided to hold a Pooch Playoff Charity Event this year. The winner of Pooch Playoffs will be allowed to select a Pooch charity of their choice and 10% of the event proceeds will be donated to that charity.

The bracket style competition will be unleashed in March with 16 pooches competing for exciting prizes from local area business sponsors and the ulti-mutt prize. Each week, 2 dogs will face off in an online vote. Each week’s winner advances with the goal to be voted Metro Detroit’s Ulti-mutt Cutie!

Dera and Bilen will photograph 16 pooches on March 4th & 5th. The $99 session fee includes a metal print of the pup and a goodie bag of treats.

“It’s funny. Our pets are such important members of our families yet most of us don’t think to have a professional photo taken of them. The Pooch Playoffs gives everyone a fun way to get a portrait of their pet made, by a professional who knows how to photograph pets, while ultimately supporting the charity of their choice with 10% of the proceeds from this event,” said Bilen.

Jen Dera
Capture A Moment Photography
+1 586-646-8189
jen@captureamomentphoto.com
