The College King, Ethan Putterman, Expands Consultancy to New York City in 2023
Growing beyond the Southern states, ‘The College King’ expands its reach east to help students in New York City achieve their higher education dreams
Embedded Quote: “ChatGPT has fundamentally changed how education will exist going into the future. Gone are the days when students will rely solely on educators for knowledge at all levels.””MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Answering an increasing demand for undergraduate admissions help, Ethan Putterman announced today the expansion of ‘The College King’ and ‘Aventura Tutors’ to the New York City tristate area. Currently based in Miami-Dade county, Putterman believes the eastern move will help to support students everywhere to fully realize their university dreams and aspirations. Together with the re-launch of new websites, the consultant and entrepreneur is working to help college students nationally win acceptance into top universities across the United States. Of the recent expansion to New York City, Putterman states that it is driven by recent technological innovations
— Ethan Putterman
“Our shift to New York City accompanies recent structural transformations in the education industry as a whole. The intersection of technology and education has been radically transformed over the past few months, and it is going to increase exponentially. Together, Microsoft’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard have fundamentally changed how education will exist going into the future. Gone are the days when students will rely solely on educators for knowledge at the graduate and undergraduate levels.”
Building on the success of almost three decades of experience working in academia, Ethan Putterman highlights the importance of a winning solution that goes beyond traditional educational models and, earlier, test preparation to achieve success at university today. Students demand a broad array of services to help win admittance into the best colleges and succeed during their undergraduate years.
“Remote learning is not a legacy of the pandemic, but the dominant paradigm going forward. This is not necessarily a positive development, but it may be harnessed and channeled effectively in a way that makes knowledge more democratic and inclusive. In the end, knowledge is about access, and remote learning with help underrepresented and vulnerable communities to achieve their dreams just as others have in previous decades.”
Begun in Illinois and California and, afterward, launched in the South in Miami, Florida in 2022, Putterman hopes to complete the expansion to the New York tristate region by the end of 2023. The College King and Aventura Tutors will be a single online enterprise offering curriculum support to high school districts in the eastern half of the United States.
About Ethan Putterman
Ethan Putterman is an independent consultant and entrepreneur based in Miami, Florida. An expert on the relationship between technology and education, he is the owner of TheCollegeKing.Com and AventuraTutors.Com. With nearly three decades of experience working in education, Putterman possesses an in-depth understanding of the post-secondary admissions process at all levels. The author of a notable book, he is expanding his consultancy practice to New York City in 2023.
