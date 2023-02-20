Sortworthy to Reduce Waste by Introducing Textile & Shoe Home Pickup in Miami-Dade
Sortworthy, a startup focused on zero waste, is excited to announce the launch of home pickup service in Miami-Dade for unwanted textiles and shoes.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sortworthy, a startup focused on zero waste, is excited to announce the launch of home pickup, a service that makes it easy for residents of Miami-Dade to recycle unwanted textiles and shoes. The service will reduce the amount of textile waste in landfills.
Sortworthy believes that textile home pickup service will reduce the amount of goods that ends up in the landfill each year. As an example, about 90% of shoe waste ends up in landfills. It contaminates the environment by emitting chemicals into the soil and groundwater. Sortworthy believes that nearly 95% of used clothing can be reused or recycled. The company is engaged in working this problem by creating ways to reuse, repurpose and repair unwanted goods. The process includes manually sorting each collected piece and turning them into second-hand sellable goods. Each collected item is graded by brand, condition and quality on categories that include, womens, mens, kids and vintage apparel.
Sortworthy is a for-profit organization with the mission of contributing an impact on the waste issues threatening the environment. Sortworthy applies an 8R focus on Zero Waste to every material they collect and sort. The process includes the education and operational execution toward a Reduce, Rethink, Recycle, Regift, Recover, Repair, Reuse, or Refuse of materials. The effort prevents textiles from ending up in landfills.
Residents of Miami-Dade can schedule a pickup of unwanted textiles and shoes by visiting www.sortworthy.com.
About Sortworthy
Sortworthy is a startup committed to closing the loop on production by collecting, sorting, and repurposing gently worn textiles and shoes into second- hand sellable goods or raw materials. Sortworthy partners globally with nonprofit organizations, retailers, thrift operators, charity stores, faith-based institutions, logistic companies, and collection agencies to help reduce waste throughout communities and landfills.
